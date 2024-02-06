Berkeley County receives National Opioid Settlement funds

Berkeley County has received an installment of $1,244,050.95 as part of a $26 billion national opioid settlement. The County plans to distribute its portion of funds to local organizations and agencies helping fight the opioid epidemic here at home. It is waiting on final approval by the state before distributing the funds. Eligible organizations and nonprofits may apply from through June 14 online.

Eligible applicants include those organizations and agencies that work directly on the front lines of the opioid epidemic and/or assist in opioid addiction recovery or preventative services.

Funding must be used for one or more of the following approved opioid remediation uses:

• Naloxone or Other FDA-Approved Drug to Reverse Opioid Overdoses;

• Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Distribution and Other Opioid-Related Treatment;

• Pregnant and Postpartum Women;

• Expanding Treatment for Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS);

•Expansion of Warm Handoff Programs and Recovery Services;

• Treatment for Incarcerated Population;

• Prevention Programs;

• Expanding Syringe Service Programs; and

• Evidence-Based Data Collection and Research Analyzing the Effectiveness of the Abatement Strategies within the State.

The $26 billion national opioid settlement stems from manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies involved in the opioid process. South Carolina is set to receive its settlement share of more than $360 million over the next 18 years. At least 92 percent of these funds will be used to address the opioid crisis across the state. More than $100 million will be disbursed to nonprofits, hospitals, state agencies and other organizations working to help address this epidemic.