Berkeley County School Board at-large seat

In the upcoming Nov. 5 General Election, voters will choose between David Barrow and Cindy Coats for a seat on the Berkeley County Board of Education.

This nonpartisan board, made up of nine members elected from single-member districts, oversees setting the vision and goals for the district, adopting policies to guide priorities, and ensure progress toward its objectives. Members serve four-year terms.

David Barrow, a Charleston native and veteran of the U.S. Army, is seeking re-election as an at-large member of the Berkeley County School District school board. With 41 years of experience in Berkeley County and over seven years on the school board, Barrow’s campaign focuses on transparency and communication between the school board and the public.

He has been outspoken about past issues including his opposition to the board’s decision to fire the superintendent in 2022 without public knowledge or the rest of the board’s input. Barrow pledges to ensure that teachers are valued and included in decision-making processes advocating for education over politics.

Cindy Coats, a Hanahan resident, is also running for the at-large seat on the BCSD school board. With a background in corporate leadership and public service, Coats brings over 25 years of executive experience and was formerly on the Charleston County School Board. She continues her community service on the boards of the Berkeley Community Mental Health Center and the South Carolina Alliance of Recovery Residences.

Her campaign focuses on recruiting and retaining top educators, promoting individualized student pathways, and ensuring tax dollars are used wisely and transparently.

In this Q&A, Barrow and Coats discuss their visions for the school board and outline their plans for the at-large seat if elected.

What can the board do to improve its relationship and trust with parents, students, teachers, librarians, administrators, and other board members?

Barrow: Currently, many BCSD employees, students, and parents have lost confidence and trust in district leadership and the school board. The board needs to listen to its teachers, school-level administrators, and parents. The school board should involve these stakeholders in decision making that directly affects their schools and communities. The board should communicate with the employees and citizens of the district in an honest, transparent, and timely way. School board elections are nonpartisan on the ballot, but in reality, this board is divided. The majority members of this board have made decisions that are politically motivated without informing other board members or the public. The citizens of Berkeley County need board members who have been in a classroom in order to understand the challenges and needs of students, parents, and teachers. My goal is to restore the trust and confidence of the citizens of Berkeley County in the leadership of the district and the school board. I will do this by communicating honestly, transparently, and in a timely manner. When people are valued, listened to, and involved in decision making, they are happier and more productive.

Coats: We can never have enough transparency. My door will be open to everyone – whether it is parents, teachers, students, faculty or other members of the community. I am committed to frequent and open communication to better address this county’s concerns. I look forward to attending meetings throughout the district, meeting with parents, staff, and students in their communities. I will also encourage other board members to do the same.”

What is the most pressing problem impacting our school district, and what do you plan to do to solve it?

Barrow: The most pressing issues are teacher recruitment, mentoring, and retention. The shortage of teachers is not just a local issue, it’s a national problem. There are fewer students in college majoring in education. Federal, state, and local governments could assist with the tuition for students who major in education and teach in a public school for at least three years. Teacher pay is a contributing factor. Even though Berkeley County has increased the salaries of its teachers and employees, we are approximately $5,000 behind Charleston County in starting teacher pay. We have to equal or exceed the other local school districts in teacher salaries. Class size must be addressed. To maximize teacher instruction and intervention with students, we must reduce the pupil teacher ratio. This can be done by increasing the number of teaching allocations at the school level. The amount of unnecessary paperwork and district level tests should be reduced. Teachers are overwhelmed with unnecessary paperwork and the administration of district tests. More time on task means better learning and more engaged students. All teachers need unencumbered planning time during the school day. Administrative duties and responsibilities shouldn’t lessen the unencumbered time that should be devoted to quality instruction.”

Coats: The most pressing issue impacting BCSD in 2024 is unchecked growth. We need a long-term plan to help address our students’ educational needs, while also making sure they have a safe and productive learning environment. To accomplish this, we need a multi-year growth plan that includes forecasting population data and development. I strongly support recruiting the best teachers in the state and paying them well.

What policy do you support in regards to student access to books and books being removed from school libraries?

Barrow: This topic has recently been brought to the forefront locally and nationally. An organization called Moms For Liberty has established local and state offices throughout the country. Last year, a member of this group challenged 93 library books in the Berkeley County School District. The State Board of Education took the responsibility of establishing guidelines for inappropriate instructional materials and delegated the responsibility of implementing the regulation approved by the state legislature to local boards of education. Each book review submitted by a parent is sent to the school board where the process of reviewing the instructional material begins. The superintendent has been given the responsibility of establishing the protocol at the school and district level. The final decision as to the appropriateness of any instructional material lies with the school board. Each school board member must adhere to the regulation written by the State Board of Education and approved by the General Assembly. An individual board member’s personal view is not to be a part of his or her decision when voting. Local school boards and individual members are subject to severe sanctions should the regulation not be strictly enforced.

Coats: Parents should continue to have input in this process, and I fully support efforts that empower parents and students to have a clear process to question books in their schools. I am a firm believer that a student’s zip code or local district should not determine their educational opportunities, so I support the state board of education’s policy created for this reason. School books should focus on learning, not political agendas. Only age-appropriate books should be available in our school libraries.

What can the school board do to address threats to student safety, especially in light of recent social media threats made locally and across the country?

Barrow: School boards and school administrators must take seriously any threat that endangers the health and safety of any and all persons and property within the school district. The strict enforcement of a zero-tolerance policy is necessary given the current trend of false threats that have occurred within the last few months and years. Schools must address physical altercations and bullying that, in many cases, have been the root cause of some threats against students, faculty, and school buildings. Schools and parents need to work together in helping to identify unusual behavior in children and young adults. Principals and teachers need to be trained in how to deal with more than severe weather and lock down drills. Active shooter protocols and emergency medical treatment of injured victims should be learned and taken seriously. Berkeley County schools have trained school resource officers in almost every school as well as a school district security team that work together with local law enforcement. There is an ever-growing need for mental health counselors in our schools to work with students to de-escalate the anger and frustration that some students are experiencing.

Coats: School safety must be our top priority. We must work with local and state law enforcement to find the best ways to protect these children. There is no easy answer, but collectively we can help to minimize the threats to our schools. Students must be taught responsible use of social media outside the classrooms and how to report suspicious activity to an adult at their school.

What is your public service experience, and why do you want to serve on the school board?

Barrow: I am a retired teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, secondary supervisor of all middle and high schools, and an expulsion hearing officer. I have served on the BCSD Board of Trustees for seven and one-half years. My combined length of time in service to the Berkeley County School District is 50-plus years. I am running for re-election because I love the Berkeley County School District. I have spent the majority of my life advocating for a quality educational opportunity for all students. Unfortunately, teachers are saying that they are not being valued, but rather disrespected. They want to be involved in the decision-making process that directly affects them as well as the students, parents, and communities of this great county. My goal is for the teachers and citizens of Berkeley County to regain the confidence and trust in the district leadership and the BCSD Board of Trustees.

Coats: I have 25 years of leadership experience in restaurant management and the banking industry, and I know what it takes to create and manage large budgets, plan annual and long-term financing, and how to collaborate with a variety of personalities and people. Local school boards should be governance boards that set the strategic direction of the district, not operational boards focusing on day-to-day management of the employees. I will bring this professional approach to the school board to ensure we are focused on accountability, efficiency, and long-range planning. I have served on a local school board, served as the chair of a local school board, I’ve served on state education boards, and worked with state legislators to advocate for public education issues. I have the skills, the experience, and the energy to serve our students as we work to make the Berkeley County School District the premier school district in South Carolina.