Berkeley County School District approves $517M budget, draws criticism for staffing changes

The Berkeley County Board of Education unanimously approved a General Fund budget of more than $517.9 million for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

The board adopted a spending plan that includes employee raises, additional special education positions, and no increase to the district's overall tax rate.

According to the district, the budget includes a step increase and a 2 percent cost-of-living adjustment for eligible employees, increases first-year teacher pay to $57,905, keeps the district's 31-year salary schedule, and adds $1.554 million to fund 11 new special education positions, including therapists, a psychologist, and autism and behavior specialists.

District officials said the budget is about 16% larger than last year's, with nearly $445 million allocated for salaries and benefits.

The board also approved a shift in existing millage rather than a tax increase. Total millage will remain at 196.9 mills, with debt service decreasing from 55 mills to 50 mills and school operating millage increasing from 141.9 mills to 146.9 mills.

Chief Financial Officer Marcie Abrahamson said the adjustment was made possible by revenue generated through the Education Capital Improvement Sales and Use Tax, also known as the Penny Tax, which Berkeley County voters approved in 2022.

The budget also designates $1.9 million in legal settlement funds as a contingency and does not use the district's fund balance, or savings, to cover recurring expenses.

"Over the past four years, Berkeley County School District has experienced significant growth and achievement," Superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon said. "While we are proud that our district has no schools rated Unsatisfactory and that we've retained more than 93% of our teachers, we are not satisfied. We remain committed to continuous improvement and to ensuring our time, talent, and resources remain focused where they matter most, in the classroom."

As part of the budget, the district consolidated some senior leadership responsibilities and repurposed positions to provide additional curriculum and instructional support while maintaining employment for current staff.

The staffing changes have drawn criticism from some teachers and parents, who have expressed concerns about reduced support for arts programs, school libraries, and special education.

During public comment, parent and former teacher Amanda Hebel questioned why the district chose not to raise the millage rate.

"Why aren't we raising the millage instead of just leveling it out? If this had accommodated not redeploying all the positions, then why wouldn't we do that?" Hebel asked.

Dixon said the district chose to reassign positions rather than eliminate jobs.

"This is not new to Berkeley County, Charleston County, Dorchester Two, or Dorchester Four; this happens in every district," Dixon said. "Positions may have been redeployed, but unlike certain other places and other districts across our state, they have not lost any jobs; we have maintained and ensured that everyone has a position."

Dixon also defended the district's decision not to increase taxes, saying the millage shift allows the district to continue investing in schools while limiting the financial impact on residents.

"This approach provides meaningful relief to working families at a time when many continue to experience the effects of inflation and rising cost of living,” Dixon said. "This strategy allows them to retain more of their hard-earned income, and in many ways, it serves as an additional investment in our workforce without requiring additional district expenditures."