Berkeley County schools fully staffed despite statewide teacher shortages

As South Carolina grapples with a significant teacher shortage, Berkeley County School District started the 2024-2025 academic year fully staffed.

This achievement comes amid growing concerns over teacher recruitment and retention across the state.

According to a report by the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, and Advancement, South Carolina reported 1,613 vacant teaching positions at the start of the 2023-2024 school year, marking a 9% increase from the previous year.

Despite the state’s challenges, BCSD made strides to ensure its classrooms were fully staffed for the new school year.

“We saw some retention with our teachers and then it gave us recruitment benefits that we would not have otherwise had,” said Aimee Fulmer, BCSD’s chief human resource officer.

Those benefits included a $10,000 sign-on bonus for special education teachers and $5,000 classified employees.

Fulmer noted that over 400 teachers were hired this summer, with over 800 new employees joining the district overall.

Additionally, teacher salaries were increased by over $5,000. In a statement, BCSD Board Chair Mac McQuillin said, “This is the largest incentive the district has provided for special services teachers and assistants. Our board remains committed to increasing staff pay when local revenue grows.”

BCSD’s efforts to attract and retain teachers are notable given the state’s high teacher turnover rate. According to CERRA, more than 7,000 certified educators leave their positions in South Carolina public schools each year. This turnover includes retirements, transfers, and departures from the profession entirely.

The Palmetto State Teacher Association highlighted the impact of these departures on student achievement, noting that “across South Carolina, educator shortages are depriving tens of thousands of students from daily access to quality teaching.”

While Berkeley County’s fully-staffed status is a positive development, some argue that it might look better on paper than in practice. Kathleen Low, president of the Berkeley County Education Association and a veteran teacher at Hanahan High School, emphasized the importance of retaining seasoned educators.

“We may have everything fully staffed, but this is a long-term problem that we need to be serious about if we want our schools to improve,” Low said. “It’s not just about having a fully-staffed workforce, but a seasoned veteran workforce.”

Low also pointed out issues with classroom sizes. “If you’ve got 28 to 32 kids in a class, that’s probably a sign that your school is short on teachers.”

Another significant concern raised by Low is the lack of unencumbered time for teachers, particularly in elementary and special education. State legislation mandates a 30-minute break for these teachers, but due to staffing shortages, some schools have resorted to asking teachers to come in 30 minutes early to take their break– a workaround that Low finds unacceptable.

“We can’t retain the people that we burn out, and if you’re not able to give people a 30-minute break, you are most certainly understaffed,” she said.

While BCSD officials say they will continue their efforts to address recruitment and retention, Low said the district should “focus on keeping qualified veteran teachers in our classrooms for our kids because we know that’s what’s best.”