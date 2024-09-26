Berkeley County Schools Move to E-Learning Friday

From the Berkeley County School District:

Due to forecasted impacts of Hurricane Helene, Berkeley County School District students will learn from home and complete eLearning Day assignments on Friday, September 27. All after-school activities and after-school care programs will close at 6 p.m. this evening. All schools and offices will be closed Friday, and before and after-school care programs are canceled. As the storm system is projected to move out of the area that afternoon, after school activities may resume after 4 p.m. on Friday.