Home / News / Berkeley County Schools Move to E-Learning Friday

Berkeley County Schools Move to E-Learning Friday

Thu, 09/26/2024 - 3:39pm admin

From the Berkeley County School District:
Due to forecasted impacts of Hurricane Helene, Berkeley County School District students will learn from home and complete eLearning Day assignments on Friday, September 27. All after-school activities and after-school care programs will close at 6 p.m. this evening. All schools and offices will be closed Friday, and before and after-school care programs are canceled. As the storm system is projected to move out of the area that afternoon, after school activities may resume after 4 p.m. on Friday.

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here