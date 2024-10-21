Berkeley County statement on duplicate absentee ballots

Berkeley County is investigating the cause of an absentee ballot issue in which duplicate ballots were sent to certain registered absentee voters in Berkeley County ahead of the General Election.

The county has been working with the South Carolina Election Commission on this situation. As of Oct. 19, the county has determined 488 voters received duplicate ballots.

Berkeley County continues to investigate the cause of this situation that the state has labeled a “clerical error.” As of the issuance of this statement, the Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office has discovered no evidence of such an error in its reporting systems. However, the election office is continuing to review its processes regarding absentee ballot data input and reporting.

Last week Berkeley County Elections and Voter Registration Director Rosie Brown confirmed that the county system inadvertently sent duplicate absentee ballots and stressed that the absentee ballot counting system prevents two ballots from the same person from being counted twice.

“No voter can cast a second ballot,” Brown said.

She explained that a barcode is embedded in absentee ballots. The code contains the name and address of the voter. Once one ballot is returned and scanned, a subsequent ballot with the same name and address would automatically be flagged and rejected, preventing a person’s vote from being counted twice, she said.

Brown said that her office has instructed voters to only return one completed ballot. She said that the county will keep a separate ballot box for any duplicate ballots that are returned and that she will present those to the County Board of Elections and Voter Registration.

Berkeley County reminds the public that state law prohibits any person from voting more than once in the same election and that the county also has safeguards in place to prevent such an act.

Dorchester County also had a similar situation with duplicate absentee ballots being mailed to some voters.

For questions, please call Berkeley County Voter Registration and Elections at 843-719-4056.