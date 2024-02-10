Berkeley County superintendent addresses rise in school threats

The Berkeley County School District has received an increase in school threats early in the 2024-25 school year, according to Tim Knight, the district’s director of security and emergency management.

Knight said this is the highest number of threats he’s seen at this point in a school year. However, none have been found credible.

“Our attitude towards those threats is zero tolerance,” Knight said.

So far this year, BCSD has investigated six threats across multiple schools, including Cane Bay High, Berkeley Middle and High, Stratford High, Timberland High, and Goose Creek High.

In just under two months, the district discovered 11 rounds of ammunition in a student’s belongings, social media posts threatening school shootings, and a hoax that prompted a school lockdown.

“Students, parents, teachers – we’re all on edge,” BCSD parent Maria Knab said in a recent school board meeting.

Katie Tanner, BCSD’s chief communications officer, confirmed that Daniel Island and Philip Simmons schools have not been affected by these threats.

Even so, Philip Simmons Middle Elementary parent Starr Fox chose to keep her daughter home from school recently. “We were too scared for them to go.”

Addressing parent concerns, BCSD Superintendent Anthony Dixon affirmed the district’s commitment to safety amid the recent incidents at a Sept. 16 board meeting.

“As a parent of a BCSD student and as the superintendent responsible for 40,000 plus students and 5,000 staff members, I can assure you that safety is the district’s top priority,” he said. “We take every single report concerning the safety and security of our students and staff seriously.”

Dixon outlined proactive measures the district has implemented, including standard response protocols, K9 air sniffs, and random searches. “I appreciate the hard work of our security and emergency management department, law enforcement, and school district leaders who tirelessly investigate and respond to each report.”

Throughout each investigation, Tanner highlighted the district’s commitment to transparency.

“We send communication to staff and parents via phone call, email, and text messaging to inform them that there is an investigation and share information from law enforcement regarding credibility,” she said.

“Our school administrators and district security officers investigate all reports concerning safety immediately.”

Despite these efforts, some parents still worry.

At the Sept. 16 board meeting, Knab voiced her growing unease with sending her kids to school.

She cited concerns over students missing school and the ability to create a stable learning environment in light of threats.

She called for a stricter zero-tolerance policy, advocating for immediate expulsion upon students making threats.

In response to several parents’ concerns during the meeting, Dixon reiterated the district’s ongoing safety measures.

“We will continue to research additional tools and products to enhance safety,” he said.

Dixon encourages students, staff, and community members to report any and all suspicious behavior or threats.

The Berkeley County School District has an anonymous tip line at 1-855-657-2948 or 1-855-OK-SAY-IT, and also an online reporting tool at bcsdschools.net/page/anonymous-reporting-of-concerns.