Berkeley County teachers’ group protests lack of allocated breaktime

Some Berkeley County School District teachers are raising concerns about the district’s handling of their legally mandated 30-minute break during the school day.

According to the South Carolina Code of Laws, teachers are entitled to 30 minutes of “unencumbered time,” free from assigned duties like instruction or student supervision. This break must be built into the workday, not tacked on before or after school hours.

However, some teachers say they’re being asked to take their break before school hours – some starting their workday at 6:30 a.m. – which they argue defeats the purpose of the law.

In protest, teachers from the Berkeley County Education Association have begun wearing red to school, a visual display of their dissatisfaction with the district’s handling of unencumbered time.

Kathleen Low, president of the BCEA and a veteran teacher at Hanahan High School, is among the most vocal critics. “I wear red for teachers. They shouldn’t have to fill out grievances or talk to a principal to get a 30-minute break,” Low said. “The law says a break. Give them a break. What we allow is what will continue.”

Low attributes the issue to staffing shortages, particularly affecting elementary and special education teachers who are with students all day.

“There are elementary schools in Berkeley County that have their teachers come in 30 minutes early to take their unencumbered time before they start the school day,” she said. “This isn’t what the law intended. It was supposed to give teachers a moment to breathe, eat, or use the bathroom during the day, not force them to work earlier hours. It’s unacceptable, and it’s burning teachers out.”

Some district parents share these concerns. Parent Becky Strong said, “Not being able to use the bathroom is a real problem. Having to wolf down lunch in five minutes while monitoring kids is the reality. Teachers deserve respect.”

BCSD Superintendent Anthony Dixon addressed these concerns at the Sept. 16 school board meeting, noting that a district survey found “minimal concerns regarding unencumbered time across all school levels,” with most issues involving special education teachers, which have since been “addressed through additional staffing or internal coverage arrangements.”

“We will continue collaborating directly with school leadership to ensure we fully maximize this opportunity for our teachers, providing them with the support and time they need to enhance their effectiveness and well-being,” Dixon said.

Meanwhile, almost all 2024-2025 school schedules reflect a 30-minute shift compared to last year. For instance, the “take in” time at Cainhoy Elementary begins at 6:50 a.m., 30 minutes earlier than last year’s “supervision” time. Similar half-hour move up times occurred at the Daniel Island School and all Philip Simmons schools compared to the 2023-2024 schedule.

BCSD Chief Communications Officer Katie Tanner said these changes are unrelated to the unencumbered time issue.

“Our schools offer before and after school care, and parents are informed about drop-off times. This has not changed because of unencumbered time,” she said.

Despite staffing and scheduling reassurances from the district, teachers like Low continue wearing red in protest.

“We can’t retain the people we burn out,” she said. “The purpose of unencumbered time is to give teachers a break, not stretch them thinner. We need to ensure our teachers have the time and support they need to be their best for our students.”