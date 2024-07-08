Berkeley County teachers get a pay raise

When Berkeley County School District teachers and staff return to the classroom later this month, they will see a little extra money in their paychecks.

BCSD board members approved the 2024-2025 budget earlier this summer. One of the key highlights of this budget is the increase in first-year teacher salaries to $52,450, up from $45,397 in the previous year. This $7,053 raise places BCSD two years ahead of the state’s goal of a $50,000 starting salary for teachers by 2026.

“Our board remains committed to increasing staff pay when local revenue grows, as well as providing much needed relief to our local taxpayers,” BCSD Board Chairman Mac McQuillin said in a statement. “I appreciate the hard work of Dr. Dixon and his administration to present a balanced budget that reflects our priorities and these commitments. This is a budget that everyone can be excited about.”

Additionally, all eligible BCSD employees who received a 3% increase in April received an extra 1% raise on July 1. Eligible employees will also receive the standard STEP increase, which adds another 1-2% based on their additional year of experience.

The budget lowers the operating millage rate by 9.9 mills, from 151.8 to 141.9. The lower millage rate was possible due to the Berkeley County reassessment of property values.

This adjustment, combined with increased property values, is expected to boost local revenues by $43.5 million, the district said in a statement.

“We are thankful to be in a financial position to continue increasing pay without resident millage increases, and we are excited about the work we will do on the 2024-2025 budget to ensure we are retaining and recruiting the very best for Berkeley County,” District Chief Communications and Engagement Officer Katie Tanner said.

The board also approved merging J.K. Gourdin Elementary with St. Stephen Elementary, effective August 2024, aiming to save approximately $1.5 million, which the district said will support rural school initiatives.

The new budget also allocates funds for several other initiatives:

● High schools will receive multitiered system support coaches.

● Middle and K-8 schools will receive student concerns specialists.

● All remaining seven hour district office staff will transition to an eight hour workday.

“We are excited to present a balanced budget that is going to increase teachers’ salaries while also providing some tax relief to Berkeley County residents,” said board member and Finance Committee Chair Michael Ramsey. “Board members are eager to not only support our teachers and staff, but students’ families as well, and this is a budget that aligns with both the district and the state’s goals in the coming years.”

The district noted in a statement, any revisions to the state’s budget that impact Berkeley County School District will be reviewed at a later date, as a budget amendment, with instructional school budgets being prioritized if additional funds become available.