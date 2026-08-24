Berkeley Habitat offers homeownership opportunity for veterans, first responders

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Berkeley Habitat is inviting eligible local veterans and first responders to explore the opportunity to build a stronger future through affordable homeownership.

“Our veterans and first responders have dedicated themselves to protecting and serving others,” said George Druyos, CEO/president, in a statement. “This initiative is an opportunity for Berkeley Habitat to honor that service by helping a local hero achieve the stability and security that comes with affordable homeownership.”

The Heroes Build is part of Berkeley Habitat’s mission to help local families build strength, stability and self-reliance through homeownership. Qualified

applicants will have the opportunity to participate in the Habitat homeownership process, including required education, partnership and sweat-equity hours, while working toward purchasing an affordable Habitat home.

Who Can Apply?

Berkeley Habitat is seeking a local veteran or first responder who meets the organization’s homeownership qualifications. Veterans and first responders – including eligible firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMTs, dispatchers and other qualifying emergency personnel – are encouraged to learn more about the program and how to apply at berkeleyhabitat.org/homeownership.

Applications are currently open for a limited time, until Sept. 11. For more information contact familyservices@berkeleyhabitat.org.

Help Support the Heroes Build

Berkeley Habitat needs the community's support to make "Heroes Build" possible. Visit berkeleyhabitat.org to learn how to donate, sponsor a home, volunteer and other opportunities to be part of the program.

Berkeley Habitat for Humanity works with local families, volunteers, donors and community partners to create affordable homeownership opportunities and help families build a stronger, more stable future. Through home construction, home repair and community partnerships, Berkeley Habitat works to strengthen families and the community one home at a time.