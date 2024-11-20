Berkeley schools earn top marks

The South Carolina Department of Education and the South Carolina Education Oversight Committee recently released the 2024 SC School Report Cards, offering insights into student progress and academic achievement across the state.

Notably, Philip Simmons High School and Daniel Island School earned an Excellent rating, placing them among only seven schools in the Berkeley County School District to receive this top mark.

BCSD Superintendent Anthony Dixon highlighted the county’s accomplishments in a recent school board meeting.

“Our students’ achievement in English language arts has reached their highest levels since 2018,” Dixon said, adding that no schools in the district were rated as Unsatisfactory this year – a milestone he credits to dedicated staff and high academic standards.

The 2024 report card showed BCSD students scoring around the state average in key academic areas. Approximately 52% of BCSD students met or exceeded expectations on the SC READY English test, compared to 54% of students statewide. In math, 35% of BCSD students met or exceeded expectations, compared to the state’s 43%.

Nineteen BCSD schools received Good and Excellent ratings, with PSHS and DIS among those earning the Excellent mark.

PSHS, under Principal Chris Buchholz, has maintained an Excellent rating throughout his tenure.

“Over the past four years, we have focused on fostering consistent growth at our school and enhancing our support systems for students,” he said. “It is truly impressive to maintain this streak!”

He credited the school’s Multi-Tiered System of Supports team, which provides targeted interventions for students, as well as an athletic study hall program, which he said helps maintain high academic standards for the 75% of students who participate in sports.

“We maintain high expectations for our students, and they consistently rise to meet these challenges,” Buchholz said. “Our teachers have also dedicated themselves to collaborating in professional learning communities to plan effectively, solve problems, and set high expectations for student growth. This accomplishment speaks volumes about our dedicated students and teachers, especially as the expectations and metrics evolve over time.”

Daniel Island School has also maintained an Excellent rating for several consecutive years, Principal Laura Blanchard said.

“The excellence we experience is the result of consistent effort from all involved,” she said.

This year, 18 DIS students achieved perfect scores on their SC READY tests, a testament to the school’s expectations and targeted support.

Blanchard highlighted DIS’s approach of weekly Professional Learning Communities, where staff reviewed student progress and adjusted their teaching strategies. The school also utilized teams from the Individual Education Program, the 504 Plan, and MTSS to address specific student needs.

“Our students rise to the challenge, and the support we receive from parents strengthens our efforts,” she said. “This collaborative commitment to learning is the foundation of our success.”

Superintendent Dixon thanked all BCSD staff, parents, and students for their dedication to growth and improvement, and said, “Together, we’re making a meaningful difference in the lives of our students.”