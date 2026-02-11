Berkeley Sheriff's Office offers Project Lifesaver to protect at-risk citizens

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has partnered with Project Lifesaver International to provide an additional layer of protection for county residents who are at an increased risk of wandering, elopement, or becoming lost due to a cognitive, developmental, neurological, or related condition.

Through the Project Lifesaver program, eligible participants are provided with a specialized locating transmitter that can assist trained Sheriff's Office personnel in locating an individual if they become missing. The program combines specialized technology, trained law enforcement personnel, participant information, and established search procedures to assist in the safe recovery of enrolled individuals.

"Project Lifesaver provides our deputies with another important tool when seconds matter," Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said in a statement. "We understand how terrifying those moments can be for families, and our goal is to do everything possible to bring their loved ones home safely. Project Lifesaver gives our deputies another valuable tool to locate vulnerable individuals quickly and efficiently. This program is about more than technology. It is about saving lives, strengthening our response capabilities, and giving families in Berkeley County an added sense of security. We are proud to bring this resource to our community.”

“This program has the potential to turn what could be hours of searching into minutes. In situations like this, minutes matter,” Marshall West, Justice and Public Safety chairman for Berkeley County Council stated in the release. “Project Lifesaver is an investment in the safety and well-being of our residents, while also providing peace of mind to families caring for loved ones who may be at risk of wandering. I am proud to support this initiative and the partnership with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office as we work together to make Berkeley County a safer place for everyone.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Project Lifesaver Program is intended for Berkeley County residents who have a documented condition or circumstance that creates a significant risk of wandering or becoming lost. Examples may include individuals with Autism spectrum disorder, Alzheimer's disease or dementia, Down syndrome, Intellectual or developmental disabilities, traumatic or acquired cognitive impairments, other cognitive, developmental, neurological, or related conditions that create a significant wandering or elopement risk.

Participation is determined on a case-by-case basis by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. Previous wandering or missing-person incidents are not necessarily required for enrollment. BCSO may consider the individual's overall risk and circumstances when determining eligibility.

Participation in Project Lifesaver requires an active partnership between the Sheriff's Office and the participant's caregiver. Caregivers are responsible for ensuring the transmitter is properly worn and maintained, keeping participant information and photographs current, notifying BCSO of changes that could affect the participant's safety, and immediately calling 911 if the participant goes missing. Caregivers should identify the individual as a Project Lifesaver participant when contacting 911.

Project Lifesaver is an additional safety resource and does not replace appropriate supervision or other reasonable safety precautions. The sheriff's office will determine eligibility based upon the participant's circumstances, program requirements, available equipment, and program capacity. Families interested in participating may complete the BCSO Project Lifesaver Program Citizen Application and Eligibility form online. For more information, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4412.

Provided by Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office