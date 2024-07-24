Beyond the sermons

There’s a lot of things that happen at teen church retreats that nobody talks about.

As an adult, you think you’re signing your kid up to learn about Jesus and leave camp with good morals, and while this part is true, it’s still a summer camp that smells like teen spirit.

I can’t be the only one who, even at age 15, thought church camp was a coming-to-Jesus moment, but not in the way that you’d think.

When I think back on my own camp experience, the first thing I remember is the neon pink permission slip we’d give our parents that detailed what our summer church camp experience would entail.

Skimming down the list as a pubescent teen with a feminist mindset, all I could see on that paper was the fact that girls couldn’t wear a normal bathing suit.

Despite it being June in the Bible Belt South, these camp counselors were enforcing t-shirts over girls’ tankinis while the boys could splash around shirtless, soaking up the summer like it was their divine right.

It was a rule that only I seemed to care about. I can still remember how it felt sitting in the shallow zone in my wet, floppy t-shirt while all the guys did flips into the deep end without any idea how their genetic makeup made them privileged.

Then there was the campfire, a nightly ritual where we gathered to sing songs while the camp counselor lightly strummed his guitar.

I didn’t have any problem with it – some of the songs were “actually good” and I’d find myself humming them later before bed, which was really the only option to do at night when our phones were taken away for the week and the only scroll-worthy item is a well-worn Bible. I just couldn’t help but laugh while we all stood there singing dramatically into the flames.

But there’s always that one night. The night when the sermons hit a nerve and suddenly, tears would flow like the Jordan River. It was always the last night of the camp, and I don’t know if it was intentional or not, but somehow emotions were tangible, and you could physically feel the presence of God in the room.

The songs got louder, you learned what “being saved” meant, you felt the weight of the world’s sins on your shoulders, and then you got to cry it out. It was confusing and cathartic all at the same time.

And let’s not forget the romances. At least three of us would inevitably leave camp with boyfriends, or at least a crush on someone we met that week.

Despite the rules, tears, and teenage drama, there’s something about coming out of church camp feeling lighter. Maybe it’s the break from our phones or the overall focus on faith and friendship. Whatever it was, by the time we got home after a week away, we felt baptized. Reborn.

Maybe it was just my church at the time, but church camp wasn’t some ordinary summer camp. It was a formative part of being a teenager in the 2010s, but I know that without it I wouldn’t know God like I do today.