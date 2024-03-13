Bibles stolen from Point Hope Publix, handgun taken from trunk

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Feb. 16-29.

Shoplifting

On Feb. 19, an employee of Publix reported a male and female entered the business located on Hopewell Drive and used a black bag to conceal 10 Bibles from the book section of the store.

The individuals left the store without paying for the items.

The suspects were seen leaving the shopping center in a newer model, silver Chevrolet pickup with temporary tags. Stolen items were valued at $150.

Identity Theft

A resident of Robert Daniel Drive reported a bank account and credit card were illegally opened in his name in August 2023.

On Feb. 21, the complainant told Team 5 during the past six months, about $13,500 was removed from the accounts. All transactions occurred in Virginia.

The investigation has been turned over to Truist Bank.

Animal Service Response

Animal service officers responded to a location on River Landing Drive in reference to two canines left in a vehicle.

On Feb. 23, both animals were found in a vehicle inside of kennels: one inside of the vehicle, and one in the bed of the truck.

Contact was made with the owner. The animals were subsequently left overnight, and a citation was issued for improper care of animals.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Between Feb. 24-25, a resident’s gray 2023 BMW SUV was stolen from a driveway on Robert Daniel Drive.

The GPS device on the vehicle tracked it to the Huger area.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office located and recovered the vehicle. The complainant noted the key fob was in the vehicle at the time of the theft.

Disorderly Conduct

On Feb. 25, homeowners contacted the police department to advise there was a drunk and disorderly individual on Rowans Creek Drive.

Officers arrived at the location and described the individual as “grossly intoxicated” while assisting to unload a vehicle.

When approached, the subject became loud and unruly, both verbally and physically. The individual was arrested.

Theft from a Motor Vehicle

Between the hours of 3:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., an unlocked vehicle was illegally entered on Robert Daniel Drive.

No items were taken, and the incident was reported on Feb. 25. Video surveillance provided a description of the individual: a male wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt. Police believe the incident relates to the motor vehicle theft described above that also occurred on Robert Daniel Drive.

Between Feb. 23 and Feb. 26, a vehicle parked at River Landing Drive was entered and $150 in cash was removed from the center console. A handgun that was stored in the trunk was also stolen. No surveillance equipment in the area was available to assist in the investigation.

Larceny

A skid steer and trailer were stolen from a job site on Clements Ferry Road between Feb. 24 and Feb. 26.

Video footage shows an unknown blue Ford truck, older model, leaving the location with both items. An investigation is pending.

A victim advised that on Feb. 26, a black trailer with an attached orange and blue Hapag-Lloyd Conex cargo container was taken from a business on Technology Drive off Clements Ferry Road. Video footage does not provide any clear evidence to investigate further.