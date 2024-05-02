Biden claims Dems primary amid low turnout

Incumbent President Joe Biden came away the winner in the South Carolina 2024 Democratic Presidential Primary election on Feb. 3, but the overall turnout was minimal.

Statewide, Biden secured 96% (126,321) of the vote, with opposing candidates Marianne Willimson (2,726) and Dean Phillips (2,239) combining for the other 4% of ballots cast.

In South Carolina, only 4% of eligible voters (131,870 of 3.2 million) participated.

Turnout in Berkeley County was less than 4% with 5,355 votes cast of 137,538 eligible voters. Biden claimed 96% (5,120) with Williamson getting 96 votes and Phillips 108.

The pattern continued at the congressional district level, with SC District 1 voting 96% for Biden (19,154), with 352 votes for Williamson and 322 for Phillips.

Next up in South Carolina’s open primary process is the Republican race.

Voters have until Tuesday, Feb. 13, to apply for absentee ballots, with early voting open Feb. 12-22, and election day on Saturday, Feb. 24.

During that time frame, the following locations will be open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for registered Berkeley County voters, except for Feb. 18-19 when polling places will be closed to observe the Presidents Day holiday:

• Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections: 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, 29461

• Hanahan Library: 1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan, 29410

• St. Stephen Library: 113 Ravenell Drive, St. Stephen, 29479

In order to vote, you must have your photo ID or a voter registration card with a photo. A person may only vote in one primary election. If you voted in the Democratic primary, you cannot vote in the Republican primary.

To apply for an absentee ballot for the Republican primary ahead of the Feb. 13 deadline, individuals may request a ballot in one of three ways:

• In-person at Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections: 1003 N. Highway. 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

• By calling 843-719-4058

• By mailing Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections, P.O. Box 6122, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

For more information about voting in the Republican primary, go online to the Berkeley County website.