For Big Brothers Big Sisters, showing up adds up

Across the Lowcountry and nation, there are children missing one key piece of support in their lives: a consistent adult in their corner.

That’s where Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lowcountry steps in, pairing the youth with adult mentors who dedicate themselves to showing up consistently in their lives.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships between youth and adult mentors – what we call Littles and Bigs,” said marketing coordinator Rehanna Menon. “Our work is grounded in the belief that every young person already has potential, and mentorship helps bring that out in a meaningful, lasting way.”

Those relationships aren’t built through grand gestures. Instead, they take shape in the little moments: grabbing a snack, working on homework, or spending time outdoors. Over time, those small interactions add up.

“Day to day, it looks like real life,” Menon said. “It’s not complicated, but it is consistent and that’s what makes it powerful.”

Across Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties, that consistency is increasingly in demand. Many young people are juggling academic pressure, social challenges, and uncertainty about what comes next. Having a steady adult presence, someone who’s there just for them, can shift that trajectory.

“For Littles, (success) might be more confidence, stronger communication skills, or being willing to try something new,” Menon said. “For Bigs, success is commitment. It’s choosing to keep showing up, even in the small moments.”

As young people enter their teenage and young adult years, Menon said, “One of the biggest needs is consistent connection. Young people are navigating a lot… and having a steady adult in their life who is there just for them can make a real difference.”

She pointed to one match in particular: Omeir and his mentor, Mike, whose last names are withheld for privacy. Their time together includes baking cookies, going to the beach, and playing sports, but it’s the bond behind those activities that stands out.

“What stands out most is how much Omeir values the relationship,” she said. “He’s asked Mike how long he’ll be in his life. That sense of consistency and connection matters deeply.”

That mission is starting to resonate on Daniel Island, where a partnership with the Daniel Island Community Fund is helping bring more awareness, and more volunteers, into the fold.

“We have mentors in the Daniel Island area, and we’re continuing to grow our presence there,” Menon said. “There are always youths waiting to be matched.”

Becoming a “Big” doesn’t require special qualifications, just a willingness to show up a few hours each month. In return, those hours can turn into something much bigger: trust, connection, and a relationship that lasts for years.

To support that work, the organization is hosting its 2026 BIG Golf Cart Raffle. It's a golf cart giveaway with raffle proceeds directly funding local mentoring matches.

“A $50 ticket helps lay the groundwork for a relationship that can last for years,” Menon said. “Every dollar stays local, supporting local youth, and helping us continue to create and sustain these one-to-one connections.”