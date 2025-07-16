The big pet parade

They come in all shapes, sizes, and species – and every single one has a special place in their owner’s heart.

From the fluffiest felines and devoted dogs to exotic lizards and even a hermit crab or two, our readers’ pets are as diverse and delightful as the personalities of their humans.

When we asked readers to share their favorite pet photos, we expected cuteness - but what we received was so much more. These pets aren’t just animals; they are family members, emotional support companions, mischief-makers, and daily sources of laughter and love.

Some have heartwarming rescue stories, while others are lifelong dreams come true. A few have special talents, and others just know how to strike the perfect pose for the camera.

In this special Big Pet edition, we are excited to showcase the amazing pets who bring joy to your homes.

Whether you’re a lifelong animal lover or just someone who enjoys a good puppy photo, this collection is guaranteed to make you smile. You’ll meet wise old cats, goofy golden retrievers, pampered pups, and maybe even discover your new favorite animal. (Spoiler alert: hermit crabs are pretty photogenic.)

So, take a moment to flip through the pages, soak up the sweetness, and celebrate the creatures who make our lives just a little more enjoyable. And to everyone who sent in a photo, thank you for sharing your world with us.

This one’s for the pets!