Bike safety on Daniel Island

As summer fades into fall, the streets of Daniel Island are alive with children biking to and from school, along with residents enjoying the last warm days of the season. With cyclists out and about, bike safety remains a top priority.

According to Team 5 Police Commander Lt. George Bradley, there have been two reported bike accidents on Daniel Island this year, one at the roundabout at Daniel Island Drive and another at the intersection of Seven Farms Drive and River Landing.

“No specific areas are more dangerous,” Bradley said. “Bicyclists and vehicles alike just have to be aware and pay attention while traveling.”

This advice couldn’t come at a better time, with Bike Safety Week coming up at the Daniel Island School, from Sept. 23-27. Organized by the school’s PTA Wellness Team, the week will focus on educating students about safe biking practices through helmet safety checks, injury prevention lessons, and other interactive activities.

PTA Wellness Team member Lauren Orr said, “I’ve seen firsthand how crucial bike safety is, with many of our students biking to and from school. We want our young riders to recognize that biking is a responsibility and that following safety guidelines helps prevent accidents and injuries.”

One of the most common violations seen on the island is riding in prohibited areas such as sidewalks, which can be dangerous due to blind spots and cars backing out of driveways.

Per the city’s Code of Ordinances, riding a bicycle on the sidewalk is prohibited except in three cases:

● The rider is 12 years old or less and riding a bicycle with a wheel diameter of 24 inches or less.

● The sidewalk is at least 8 feet wide and designated as a shared-use path.

● The adjacent highway has a posted speed limit of 35 mph or more unless a bicycle lane is available or other signage prohibits bicycles.

District Eight City Councilmember Mike Seekings advised, “Ride on the road with traffic, be visible, be safe.”

To keep cyclists safe, Seekings said, “Daniel Island, probably per square mile, has more bike riding on it than anywhere else in the city, but we also have more designated multi-use paths to keep biking both safe and legal.”

Shared-use paths designated on Daniel Island:

● Island Park Drive from Seven Farms Drive to Delahow Street.

● Island Park Drive from Seven Farms Drive to Iron Bottom Lake.

● Seven Farms Drive from Etiwan Park Street to Daniel Island Drive.

● Daniel Island Drive from Seven Farms Drive to Smythe Street.

Even with these paths, cyclists must remain cautious. Lt. Bradley emphasized that all cyclists should pay attention to their surroundings, ensuring they are visible to motorists, especially when crossing roads or at dusk.

“Parents should make sure their children are aware of where they can ride their bicycles and that safety equipment should always be worn,” Bradley said.

He added that electric bicycles, which are becoming more popular with young riders, are prohibited on sidewalks and must follow the same rules as regular bicycles on the road.

“We’re fortunate to have a bikeable community, and I encourage both drivers and cyclists to remain vigilant,” DIS PTA member Orr said. “By working together, we can ensure a safer environment for everyone on the road.”