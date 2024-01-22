The Billion-Dollar Snooze? Late workers costing SC a fortune

Whether it is hitting the snooze alarm too often or the Lowcountry’s excessive traffic delays, late workers are costing the South Carolina economy nearly a billion dollars each year, according to research conducted by The Savvy Wrist.

The cost to South Carolina's economy of employee tardiness is a staggering $869,185,433 per year. The average South Carolinian arrives to work 40 minutes late over the course of the week (which is above average), costing their employer $167 per year.

It turns out hitting the snooze button in the morning can be a costly affair, as staff lateness is costing the American economy over $61 billion a year, The Savvy Wrist’s research suggests.

The company asked 3,000 employees about lateness in the workplace, and found that the average U.S. worker loses 35 minutes per week to lateness, which costs American employers $166 per head, every year, or a whopping $61,126,349,724 nationwide each year.

So how does the rest of America compare?

Montana and North Dakota workers are the most punctual, tallying up just 10 minutes of lateness a week. On the other end of the scale, those in Maine are leisurely strolling into the office 15 minutes late each day (or 75 minutes per week) followed by Granite Staters who are 70 minutes late each week.

Given California’s size, it is unsurprising that their employees cost the most to the local economy. Lateness costs the Golden State’s economy in excess of $10 billion each year.

The Savvy Wrist created an interactive map of the U.S. that shows the breakdown of tardiness across the states that you can view online.

“Our findings paint a timely picture of the economic impact that tardiness brings to our desks, ringing up to a hefty $61 billion a year,” says Ismail Baumy from The Savvy Wrist. “It's a wake-up call that punctuality is more than personal virtue; it's a vital cog in the machinery of our economic success.”