Bishop England launches podcast in partnership with Catholic Radio

If you’ve ever wondered what’s going on inside the green and white walls of Bishop England High School, now you can tune in and hear for yourself.

The school has launched a podcast in partnership with Catholic Radio in South Carolina, giving listeners an inside look at the people, programs, and mission that shape the BE experience.

“Bishop England has a century-long legacy of providing top-quality Catholic education in the Charleston area,” said Lauren Sims, BE’s chief of staff. “With so many new folks moving to Charleston in recent years and new high schools established in the area, we felt it was time to share our story with those who may not be aware. This partnership is one of many ways we are connecting with the community and sharing information about the tradition, faith, service, and family you will find here at BE.”

The podcast kicked off this spring with its first episode – now streaming on the MediaTrix Catholic Radio app – spotlighting the school’s Options Program, an initiative that supports inclusiveness for students with intellectual disabilities.

“Our hope is to provide the Catholic and Daniel Island community with more information about the positive impact our students living with disabilities have on their school community,” said Kristen Common, Options department chair. She and co-teacher Lauren Murphy were interviewed by Catholic Radio’s Frank Dirks in a conversation that she described as meaningful, despite a few first-time nerves.

A second episode, recorded before summer break, features the school’s Options Scholars – juniors and seniors who mentor and tutor Options students, not only as part of a credit-earning elective but also in an effort to raise disability awareness and exhibit positive work habits.

“Our program is a model for other high schools, and we hope that through the podcast series we can affect change and advocate for inclusive educational experiences,” Common said. “We call it the Ripple Effect and are excited to help others design programs and to serve new families who want a Catholic education for their child living with disabilities.”

Future episodes will expand beyond the Options Program, highlighting student leaders, athletes, faculty, alumni, and school initiatives.

“Our student leaders, athletes, and faculty will have a chance to be on the podcast,” said Dean of Student Success Christopher Frisby. “The community is excited about the opportunities that podcasting presents to communicate the goings-on at the school, to speak to our mission and faith… BEHS clubs, athletics, and campus ministry are all in line to have a place on the platform.”

Sims emphasized the podcast as a tool to reach both the local community and a wider audience.

“We talk about the Bishop England family quite a bit, but you don’t realize how expansive that family really is until you launch something like this. We have incredibly talented and successful alumni who we are excited to feature, along with our current students, who are already seeing the value of their Catholic education.

“As a Catholic school, our mission is to spread the Gospel,” Sims continued. “Whether it’s in the classroom, on the sports field, or through a podcast, we hope that you encounter Christ and are encouraged to further your relationship with Him.”

Listeners can find the Bishop England podcast through the MediaTrix app, which is available via QR code or download.