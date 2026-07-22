Bishop England operating at a financial deficit, school says

The head of Bishop England High School -- in a "commitment to... openness and transparency" -- revealed in an email to parents and alumni that the private parochial school on Daniel Island is operating at a financial deficit.

Interim Head of School Wanda Jaraczewski said although "the news is difficult to share," the school conducted a financial review discovering a deficit that will require a "comprehensive financial recovery plan."

Here are excerpts from the email:

Dear Bishop England Community,

As we prepare to begin a new school year and embrace a change in leadership, we want to reaffirm our commitment to leading Bishop England High School with openness and transparency.

Over the past several months, we have spent time listening to members of our school community. One message we have heard clearly is that we have not always communicated as openly as we should have. We are committed to changing that. We believe it is important that our families have a clear understanding of the school's current position, the challenges we face, and the path forward.

The email continues:

As part of our transition, we conducted a thorough review of the school's finances. That review confirmed that Bishop England is operating at a financial deficit. This is difficult news to share. While working closely with the Diocese, whose partnership and support have been invaluable, we developed a comprehensive financial recovery plan that is currently being implemented. We are confident that this plan will restore long-term financial stability over the next few years.

As part of the recovery plan, Jaraczewski said there would be personnel cuts.

Unfortunately, addressing these financial realities requires us to make difficult decisions, including the reduction of some of our operations staff at the school. These decisions are never easy because they affect valued members of our Bishop England family. Those impacted will remain in our prayers as they consider new opportunities.

Jaraczewski ended the email asking for support from the BE community saying, "Whether through prayers, volunteerism, or investment in our mission, your support continues to be an essential component of our partnership."

The Daniel Island News will have more on this story in next week's edition.