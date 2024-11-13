Bishop England premieres comedy ‘One Stoplight Town’

The Drama Club from Bishop England High School will present “One Stoplight Town,” a lighthearted comedy by Tracy Wells, inviting audiences to step into a small town where every decision counts and the bonds of community are tested.

Showtimes are scheduled for Nov. 15-16 at 7 p.m., and Nov. 17, at 3 p.m. at Bishop England High School. Set in a fictional close-knit town, “One Stoplight Town” portrays life in a place where everyone knows each other, and secrets have the power to both bind and divide.

The play follows the lives of characters Trish (played by Miller Carnohan), Bob (Connor Sennott), Clara (Lillian Greenwell), Maude (Lily Austin), Sally (Hanna Long), and Jim (Drake West), as they navigate love, loss, and the nuances of small-town life. Each scene brings unique stories to life, capturing the highs and lows that come with deep-rooted community ties.

Fine Arts Department Chair Ashlan Fabiano said, “I chose this show because it highlights the strength of relationships in small towns – something I experienced growing up. Working with the students on creating these characters has been an incredible journey, and they’ve poured their heart into every scene.”

Fabiano said that with a talented cast and crew, the play brings together the artistic abilities of Bishop England High School’s students, creating a production rich with warmth and humor. The school community warmly invites families and friends to experience this celebration of small-town life.

Tickets are available for purchase via scanning this QR code, or through the Instagram account @behs_drama.