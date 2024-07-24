Bishop England students touch hearts with Memory Project portraits

As part of Bishop England High School’s 2023-2024 focus project, visual arts teacher Amy Johnson led her art students in a creative and cultural initiative known as the Memory Project.

The Memory Project, established in 2004, has engaged over 320,000 youth from 57 countries, bringing together young artists and children living in challenging conditions worldwide.

For the focus project, 12 students from Bishop England’s advanced art classes were matched with 12 children from a feeding center in Colombia, South America. These children, all age 4, were the subjects of the students’ portraits that encapsulated the essence of their personalities and interests.

The process began with a match day.

“Students were excited to see the children’s photos,” Johnson said. “Each Bishop England student selected blindly from photos of the 12 children who would become the subjects of the portraits. Included with each child’s photo, the caregivers and teachers in Colombia wrote a few characteristics and the child’s favorite color. This made the connection personal, and some students were deeply touched upon seeing the photo for the first time.”

Because of the varying skill levels of drawing portraits, Johnson taught her class about gesture and line drawing, and students practiced drawing classmates and family members. Using colored pencils, watercolor pencils, and watercolor paints funded by the Chris Lary Memorial Award, each student created a 9x12-inch portrait of their assigned child.

On the back, they traced their hand and wrote a heartfelt message, which bilingual students and those taking upper-level Spanish classes helped translate.

“I had confidence that our Advanced Art Honors, AP Drawing, and AP 2-D Art and Design students were up to the challenge of creating the portraits,” Johnson said. “Academically, people and portraits are one of the most challenging subjects in my experience, and the project gave students confidence to create difficult subject matter through a progression of small steps.”

Throughout the project, Bishop England had its own Colombia connection through its director of community outreach, Jorge Villamizar.

“Mr. Villamizar is Colombian-American, and he previously worked in education in Colombia,” Johnson explained. “On the match day in class, Mr. Villamizar presented some of his experiences and observations about social conditions he observed during his time living in Colombia.”

When the students had finished their Fall 2023 focus project, the Memory Project team delivered the portraits to the feeding center in Colombia, along with photos of the Bishop England artists holding their artwork.

Johnson believes the personal nature of the project will stay with the students for a long time.

“The time and care that each student artist put into the project stood out to me,” she said. “After working on the project for more than a month, I think that each student experienced a sense of accomplishment and enjoyment.”