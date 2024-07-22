Blakeway trail paving starts July 29

The Blakeway Trail will undergo repaving during the week of July 29, announced the Daniel Island Property Owners Association.

Its Field Operations Team contractor will be repaving the trail that extends from Pierce Street to Seven Farms Drive.

The project is estimated to take about a week, depending on weather conditions. Sections of the asphalt trail will be removed, roots exposed, and other disruptions will occur before the new asphalt can be laid.

The area surrounding the trail will still be accessible during the project, noted the POA in its announcement, advising residents to refrain from entering the work zone or getting near the paving equipment.

To see what areas of Daniel Island trails will be disrupted, see the POA map online.