Blooms of the Palmetto State

It’s easy to overlook what is right under our noses.

But across South Carolina’s diverse landscapes, including the Blue Ridge, Piedmont, and Coastal Plain, there are various native plants, many of which are highly sought after in other parts of the world.

These plants have evolved over time, adapting to South Carolina’s specific climates, soils, and precipitation patterns. Incorporating native plants into local gardens not only enhances the aesthetic appeal, but can also contribute to the overall health of the environment.





Why choose native plants?

Native plants have developed symbiotic relationships with local wildlife over millennia, making them the most sustainable habitat choices, according to Mount Pleasant’s Roots and Shoots Nursery manager Caroline Wright.

Exotic plants, introduced from other regions, often fail to support local wildlife as effectively. Additionally, native plants can prevent the spread of invasive species that can harm natural habitats.

Environmental benefits

Once established, native plants generally require little to no irrigation, contributing to water conservation.

Reduced use of fertilizers and pesticides for native plants can result in cleaner stormwater runoff. These plants may help to improve water quality and prevent erosion.

Whether deep rooted, salt tolerant, or good in the dunes, natives can offer many services to filter water, prevent erosion and keep waterways healthy.

“In the Lowcountry, we all know that water abounds and we have the plants that really know their way around the H2O,” Wright pointed out.

Native plants also support a diverse range of pollinators, birds, and insects, contributing to overall biodiversity.

Habitat preservation

Habitat loss is another major concern as more people move into once wild areas. By planting natives, these spaces may welcome critters that occupy the native soil.

These native plants work to provide food, shelter, and nesting sites that keep the ecosystem running smooth and healthy, Wright said.

Low maintenance

Native plants are well adapted to the southeastern climate, reducing the need for extensive care. They can coexist with local pests and diseases, minimizing the requirement for pesticides.

Native plants of South Carolina

Enough about why you should incorporate natives into your garden – let’s talk about what to plant.

As spring rolls around, give into the temptation to plant colorfully.

Native hibiscus flowers boast fiery flora in vibrant blooms of red, pink, and white, adding a tropical touch to your garden. These include the Swamp Rose Mallow, Scarlet Rosemallow, Turks Cap Hibiscus, and Seashore Mallow.

These flowers are even durable during the cold seasons, coming back year after year even during below-freezing temperatures. They serve as a magnet for butterflies and hummingbirds, turning any garden into a buzzing haven.

Native pollinator flowers are also rich in color, and help bees, butterflies, moths and other pollinators thrive. Those native to South Carolina include the Purple Passionflower, Wild Bergamots, Purple Verbenas, Obedient Plants, and Bee Blossom.

While these plants are often purchased in the height of pollen season, gardeners must be wary about what pesticides are in their plants. According to the South Carolina Wildlife Federation (SCWF), many people may inadvertently be attracting valuable insects to flowers contaminated with bee-killing pesticides, such as neonicotinoid insecticides, known simply as neonics.

Chemically related to nicotine, neonics act as powerful insect neurotoxins. While they are typically aimed at pests like aphids and beetles, this pesticide can be present in pollen and nectar, making them toxic to pollinators that feed on them.

Not only does it affect the pollinators, but the neonicotinoids can persist in the soil and be continually taken in by plants or runoff in the water for long periods of time.

The SCWF suggests the best way to avoid this is to ask the garden center staff if their ornamental plants have been treated with neonicotinoids, or look at the plant labels.

Other SC native plants

Sweetgrass: Culturally significant in the Lowcountry and in the Gullah community, Sweetgrass thrives in the fall and can be found in community parks and public gardens. They prefer sunny areas, sandy soils, and periods of inundation.

Purple Coneflower: Attracting bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds, Purple Coneflowers prefer moist, calcareous soils and full sun. This plant can also be used as an herbal remedy for preventing and treating coughs and colds.

Cardinal Flower: These bright, red flowers last from July to October and are known for attracting hummingbirds. Naturally found in damp locations like swamp forests and bogs, gardeners should keep these flowers in a damp environment and close to fresh water.

Beach Sunflowers: If you’ve driven past Boone Hall Farms in late July, you know what a sunflower field looks like. Beach sunflowers soak up the sun just like we do in the summertime. Bursting with bright yellow flowers, they serve as a food source for birds and animals because of the high protein in its seeds.

Oakleaf Hydrangeas: South Carolina’s native hydrangea can grow up to eight feet tall and prefers partly sunny or shady areas. Its showy white flowers can grow up to one foot long in the summer and turn color from green to deep red in the fall.

Beautyberry: These woody, perennial shrubs produce showy purple fruits in the fall and can grow in all types of soil, as long as there is adequate drainage. Preferring full sun to part shade, these plants are a good food source for songbirds. Its leaves, when crushed, produce a chemical that can repel mosquitos, ticks, and fire ants.

Carolina Jessamine: South Carolina’s state flower, also known as the “herald of spring,” marks the end of winter once it begins to bloom. Its vines can grow along fences or trees and it prefers full sun or part shade.

Wright emphasizes the importance of incorporating native plants into gardens, especially those that support a diverse range of insects and butterflies.

“Monarch butterflies only lay eggs on milkweed, so if you do not have any milkweed in your garden filled with blooms, the butterflies do not have a place to continue their life cycle,” she said.

Besides incorporating milkweed into local gardens, the master gardener also provided tips to create a blossoming native garden.

Do you want an edible landscape? Start with edible natives, fruit trees, or a raised garden for vegetables.

To have a more sustainable footprint, incorporate a rain garden or start a compost.

Want to support wildlife and insects over winter? Create a bug snug, leave an area for leaves, or leave seed heads on perennials and grasses for a winter food source.

To attract more birds, plant host plants and trees with nuts, shrubs with berries, and perennials and grasses with edible seed heads.

“One of the best ways to start gardening with native plants is to incorporate them into your already existing landscape and to take it one section at a time,” Wright said. “There is so much to learn in the world of plants so start with what is important to you!”