Blue Angels fly high above Holy City, Daniel Island
Much-needed rain may have canceled The 2026 Charleston AirShow on Saturday, May 2, along with hopes of seeing the Blue Angels zip and zoom across Charleston Harbor.
But for two days straight, on April 30 and May 1, the F/A-18 Super Hornets were not only spotted high and low over Daniel Island, but were also heard as their thunderous, roaring sounds rattled area homes and businesses.
For thousands, it was quite a delight to marvel at – including Daniel Island News photographer Doug Pinkerton, who captured these photos across town during their tremendous pre-show training flights.