Blue Moon Estate Sales seeks to ease stress when downsizing

Moving and liquidating possessions can be an emotional time – it’s one of the most stressful experiences in life. Since 2018, Blue Moon Estate Sales of Charleston has helped residents relieve the pressure of purging.

With an impressive background in art history and business development, owner Nancy Schwartz provides clients with her professional expertise in the art of successful estate sales.

According to Schwartz, Blue Moon Estate Sales appreciates the area’s fine architecture and tradition. “Daniel Island has both. It’s a pristine coastal community that continues to thrive. The town has beautiful traditional neighborhoods, all with unique charm and appeal. The sense of community and friendliness is an appealing aspect of working on the island.”

Schwartz is proud of the fact that Blue Moon Estate Sales is a member of the American Society of Estate Liquidators. The association is committed to promoting standards of conduct and integrity within the estate sales industry.

“With this accreditation comes experience and ongoing education. We take pride in doing a thorough and excellent job. We are transparent and work closely with each client. We will provide a detailed sales report at the end of the sale listing sold items. We spend time researching and making sure every piece is priced appropriately.”

Blue Moon’s mission is to set the highest standards in the industry. “We focus on delivering top-notch estate sale services to Charleston’s diverse community of clients and customers. Blue Moon team members pride themselves on their dedication to service excellence with hundreds of satisfied and loyal customers,” Schwartz explained.

Schwartz says Blue Moon has options for every situation. “From clean-outs to staging and pricing, to photographing inventory, advertising, social media, and putting on an event; the Blue Moon team possesses knowledge, experience, and resources to assemble your estate sale quickly.”

Daniel Island resident Gamble Ouzts, a designer, stager, and appraiser at Blue Moon, says the goal is to create a buying experience that benefits buyers and sellers.

“Regardless of the circumstances, a move can be stressful, so we really put our heart and soul into making the transition as seamless as possible for our clients. Our sales are fun and upbeat; the perfect fit for the Daniel Island community.”

Another benefit of working with Blue Moon is their warehouse which gives clients the option to consign pieces. Items can be sold by appointment or during a warehouse sale.

Daniel Island resident Bob Reich appreciated the job Schwartz did at his former house on Wando View Street.

“She did a fantastic job and she and her team went above and beyond in helping to prepare my house and 14 years worth of stuff to be sold in one weekend. And then she helped arranged (for a charity) to come the following Monday to take what wasn’t sold. All in all, a good experience for what was honestly a sad occasion.”

Need help liquidating items? Check out bluemoonestatesales.com/charleston for more info.