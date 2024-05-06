Body of missing swimmer found in Beresford Creek

On Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 4:55 p.m., Charleston Police Department Harbor Patrol units, the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office, the Berkeley County Sherriff’s Office and the Dept. of Natural Resources recovered the body of a swimmer missing since Sunday evening.

The body of 62-year-old Elias Shaw of Charleson was found near a dock on Beresford Creek near Feldman Court, the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and CPD said.

According to CPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Stinson, shortly before 8 p.m., on June 2, CPD Harbor Patrol responded to a swimmer in distress in the area of 1101 Daniel Island Drive, which Google Maps identifies as the bridge crossing at Nowell Creek.

“A person was fishing when they decided to jump off a nearby public dock. The swimmer began to struggle against the current,” Sgt. Stinson said in an email on June 4. “Witnesses lost sight of the swimmer and called for assistance. CPD searched the area along with the Charleston Fire Department and a Coast Guard helicopter.”

Berkeley County EMS also responded.