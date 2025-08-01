Bold is back

This past year brought an ever-evolving parade of trends – some with more staying power than others.

There were glimmers of bold makeup moments a la Taylor Swift’s glitter freckles, while Sabrina Carpenter’s bouncy blonde blowout took the world by storm.





The “clean girl” aesthetic and blush craze dominated major brands, but now they’re set to make room for bolder, more dramatic styles.

Stepping into 2025, it’s clear the beauty world is getting a face lift. With the new year being the perfect time to try new things, the trend reports are in, and local business owners are sharing their predictions for the months ahead.

Fashion: Reviving classics with modern charm

If there’s one thing fashion experts at Heuritech can predict, it’s out with the new and in with the old.

The fashion technology company forecasts annual trends for brands, using the industry’s largest fashion dataset to predict what people will wear, and their 2025 report points to boho chic as a key influence. Expect to see suede everywhere, from accessories to skirts and outerwear, as well as a more feminine reinterpretation of sportswear through luxurious fabrics.

Strapless dresses will make a comeback with bold textures and new shapes. Brands like Acne Studios are introducing heart-shaped necklines to deconstructed designs and sultry snake prints.

Don’t be afraid of animal prints either – they are set to have a projected 92% increase in visibility from July to September.

Renee Smith, owner of Subtle and Sass Boutique in Point Hope, is calling this year’s fashion trend an “earthy ethereal aesthetic.” She predicts Pantone’s 2025 color of the year, Mocha Mousse, will pair beautifully with earthy greens, vibrant blues, and soft pinks.

“I see a little bit of everything from girly floral peplums to bold angular silhouettes on the runways,” Smith said. “I think we’ll see a lot of floral appliqués and peek-a-boo lace along with sheer fabrics dotting the stores this spring. Soft pinks and white monochromatic looks will be center stage.”

With the boho style back in full steam, Smith highlighted one of Heuritech’s 2025 predictions: asymmetry.

“Boho and western influences incorporating asymmetrical hemlines have crept into designers’ looks for spring and summer,” she said. “The ’80s power shoulder is still going strong, and we’ll see that continue in not only blazers but in dresses and tops.”

For accessories, Smith predicts a lean into maximalism. “More is more! Raid your grandmother’s jewelry box or channel your inner Iris Apfel and don’t be afraid to layer all the metals. Chain stacks, charms and lockets, mixing silver and gold – have fun! It’s about incorporating a little fun into your classic styles in a way that expresses your individualism.”

Hair: Bobs and curtain bangs

If you’re wondering what’s a hot new do to do this year, Glamour Magazine’s top hairstyles for 2025 range from bobs to lobs to Old Hollywood inspired cuts. Salt + Slate Hair Co. owner Jamie McClelland says classy, low-maintenance hairstyles are in.

“Both long and short will always be in style depending on personal preference, but we’ll be seeing sleek Italian bobs as well as low maintenance, textured lobs,” she said. “For long hair, a layered cut with bouncy face framing layers is all the rage. Curtain bangs are here to stay, and I predict we will be seeing even more fringe in the next year.”

When it comes to color, natural tones with subtle highlights are trending. “Warm tones like buttery blonde, mahogany, and rich auburns will be making a comeback,” McClelland said.

Blowouts are another hot trend, thanks to Sabrina Carpenter’s debut of bouncy blonde hair last year. “A bouncy blowout with lots of volume will be a favorite,” McClelland said, emphasizing that the look can be easily achieved with velcro rollers or heated brushes.

Non-toxic beauty is also taking center stage. “People are becoming more aware of the toxins they encounter daily and are paying closer attention to the ingredients in their products,” McClelland noted, suggesting that 2025 will prioritize natural, healthy hair.

Makeup: Bold vs. classy

Cosmetics Business Magazine revealed this year’s hottest beauty trends, and it’s kicking the “clean girl” aesthetic to the curb. Enter big, bold eye makeup and lots and lots of color.

“During the month of October 2024, sales of eye makeup rose by 6%, outperforming the lower January to October average of 1%,” according to the Cosmetics Business report.

Rebellion beauty is also in. Think all things “Brat,” “anti-male gaze,” and “anti-woke” beauty. This can be anything from bright, bold colors to playing with both masculinity and femininity.

“It’s politically incorrect, it’s controversial, and it’s attracting a lot of young people,” the report said.

But for those who prefer the minimalist, neutral makeup styles, Charleston makeup artist Mason McGoogan of Charleston I Do suggests keeping it classy without being afraid of change.

“Celebrities like Sofia Richie and Hailey Bieber have set the bar high with flawless, natural, glowing skin. Bronzing and contouring are always in – especially in the Lowcountry! I think skin-first beauty will continue into 2025, using lighter coverage products to enhance natural beauty.”

McGoogan predicts a few popular trends from 2024 will continue into the new year.

“Over-blushing was very popular last year and I think it’ll continue into 2025. It gives the appearance of having been out in the sun and makes the skin look healthy,” she said. “Glossy lips for sure will continue into 2025, as well as contouring and underpainting techniques. The trend is to have natural, glowing skin but almost everyone always wants a bronzed, sculpted look as well.”

Nails: 2025 in 3D

As for nails, 2025 will have a renaissance of intricate nail art and fully bedazzled nails, according to this year’s Cosmopolitan Magazine trend report. With a rise in 3D elements and kitschy nail art, nail salons are prepping for fingertips to be like real-life art sculptures, fit for a museum.

Two of the hottest nail styles ringing in the new year are tortoise shell nails with its brown marble-effect design, and the mocha manicure based off Pantone’s Mocha Mousse.

The bottom line

Whether you’re in for a year of bold beauty or you’re in your classy era, beauty trends are meant to be a model, not a mirror. As Smith puts it, “It’s all about having fun while staying true to yourself.”