Book ban update

Last fall, when a parent challenged 93 books, seeking to remove them from county schools, the Berkeley County School District moved forward with speed.

It dusted off its in-house policy to determine if any of the titles deserved to be shelved and went into action.

Citizen comments were heard.

Book review committees of parents, librarians, and staff were formed.

And after a round of committee debates, a list of titles was sent to the superintendent for a final thumbs-up or thumbs-down.

But then, everything stopped.

At its board meeting on Dec. 4, 2023, the district put a halt to its book review process.

It suspended making what could have been a divisive community decision, and instead decided to wait on a pending regulation from the South Carolina Department of Education that would ultimately take that controversial decision out of its hands.

The state regulation, which was officially adopted on June 25, gives the state’s education department – not local municipalities or counties – final authority over what books are deemed appropriate for all state school libraries, book clubs, and classrooms.

By taking away the final decision from local school districts, the Uniform Procedure for Selection or Reconsideration of Instructional Materials is said to eliminate the “current patchwork of district practices” by establishing “a clear, transparent, and uniform process that provides certainty for local educators, respects the legitimate prerogatives of parents, and protects students from materials that are not age- or developmentally appropriate.”

But some critics think otherwise – calling the regulation one of most restrictive book ban policies in the country.

Who gets the final say?

The new regulation, which was spearheaded by education superintendent Ellen Weaver, is in place when the 2024-2025 school year begins and applies to schools statewide, including Berkeley County public schools.

According to the regulation:

● Instructional materials are defined as “materials used in a South Carolina K-12 public school classroom, made available in a public school library, or included on a public school’s reading list… This includes any collection of books or materials purchased, acquired, donated, or kept on public school grounds by any teacher or school employee and made available to students.” Sex education materials are the only exception.

● Age and developmentally appropriate materials are defined as “topics, messages, materials, and teaching methods suitable to particular ages or age groups of children and adolescents, based on developing cognitive, emotional, and behavioral capacity typical for the age group.” Material is defined as not “age and developmentally appropriate” for all ages and grade levels if it includes “depictions or visual depictions of sexual conduct.”

● The State Board of Education has the final say in local disputes over material appropriateness. A ruling by the State Board on a challenged book applies statewide.

Patrick Kelly, director of government affairs for the Palmetto State Teachers Association, expressed concerns about the regulation’s “vague” definitions.

“Any description or depiction of sex in a book would make it age-inappropriate for all grade levels under this regulation,” Kelly said, pointing out that these depictions can be found in classics like “To Kill a Mockingbird,” William Shakespeare plays, and even The Bible.

“It treats age appropriateness the same for a five-year-old as it does for an 18-year-old,” he said.

“So often these kinds of issues can be resolved through a conversation between a parent and an educator, and in doing so, that will allow a parent to exercise their right to be involved in their child’s education,” he said. “But if you elevate this immediately to the state board level, then you are potentially getting involved in determining what’s available to other people’s children.”

The new process for challenging materials

Under the new rule, parents or guardians who find materials inappropriate can still file a challenge for their specific child.

Under Regulation 43-170, a complaint and request to review instructional material can only be filed by a “parent or legal guardian of any student who attends a school within a school district.” The complaint can only be filed after the parent or guardian has “made a good faith effort to address their concerns” at the school level and “read or watched” the challenged materials. Only five books can be challenged at one time.

The parent or guardian must file their complaint with the local school board, which the board must review within 90 days. If the parent or guardian disagrees with the board’s ruling, they can appeal to the state board, giving the state the last word.

Decisions by the state board become binding statewide, meaning a single district’s challenge can impact all schools in South Carolina.

Jason Raven, the state education’s director of media relations, said the new regulation is not a book ban. “Parents in Berkeley County, or any county statewide, are still free to purchase these books on their own. This just relates to what can be bought with government money and used in schools,” he said.

According to the policy’s executive summary, “This regulation says nothing about what children or parents can buy and read on their own time and dime.”

But lawmakers and local advocates disagree.

Local free speech organizations, publishers, and nearly 400 American authors condemned the regulation as a “book ban.”

In an open letter organized by PEN America, the coalition warned of the detrimental impact on students’ freedom to read, stating that the “regulations pose a threat to the freedom to read, to the detriment of students across South Carolina.”

The ACLU of South Carolina also criticized the regulation, with advocacy director Josh Malkin saying, “Superintendent Weaver is seeking to hand unprecedented power to pro-censorship groups, overriding students’ freedom to read as well as parents’ right to direct their own children’s education.”

In addition to the critics of the regulation, there is also additional scrutiny regarding the way the policy was passed over the summer.

The regulation was proposed earlier this year and approved by the South Carolina Education Department before being sent to the South Carolina General Assembly for review. Lawmakers had 120 days to scrutinize and vote on the regulation. However, due to an oversight, they missed the deadline, causing the regulation to automatically go into effect.

Implementation & Impact

With the start of the new academic year, school staff and teachers statewide will have to reevaluate their teaching materials and keep an eye out for further instructions from the South Carolina Department of Education.

According to BCSD spokesperson Katie Tanner, the district and its counsel are in the process of reviewing the state regulations to determine alignment with district’s current policies.

Tanner said, “Statewide policy changes often come with model policies from the state Board of Education or the School Board Association. If policy changes are needed, they then go before our Board for approval.”

Of the 93 books challenged last year, Tanner said, “No challenged books were removed as the process was suspended pending the approval of the proposed state regulations.”

As far as the status of the books challenged last year, Tanner said, “It is under review.”

Patrick Villegas and Suzanne Detar contributed to this story.