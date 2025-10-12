Booming Clements Ferry corridor to welcome new four-story MUSC medical center

For more than a year, drivers riding along the tail end of Clements Ferry Road have watched a steel skeleton rise, its walls filled in, and a massive structure take shape.

That building is MUSC’s Clements Ferry Medical Pavilion, a project that broke ground in October 2024 and is now finished, furnished, and days away from welcoming its first patients.

“Construction is completed," MUSC communications; Kristen Drew said. "We are currently moving in furniture and medical equipment. Our official opening date is (Monday), Dec. 15.”

The 80,000-square-foot, four-story medical hub on Waterline Street and Clements Ferry Road is a significant addition to the rapidly developing Clements Ferry corridor. MUSC representatives say its location is no accident.

“Clements Ferry was a strategic priority for MUSC to meet our goal of bringing care closer to our patients' homes,” Drew said. “With the growth the Clements Ferry area will see over the next few years, we want to be the community’s trusted partner in health.”

That growth, projected between 8% and 14% in the pavilion’s service area over the next five years, is why hospital officials say they made a commitment to build a comprehensive medical center in this location.

The pavilion will house nearly a dozen specialties, including heart care, gastroenterology, neurology, OB-GYN, oncology, and physical therapy – services many residents currently have to drive downtown or to Mount Pleasant to visit.

“Many services will be new to the area. We will have advanced radiology like MRI and CT scans,” Drew said. “We also have an infusion center on the top floor with an amazing view of Clements Ferry’s surroundings.”

MUSC’s Chief Physician Executive Dr. Eugene Hong said the center's location and additional medical services are aimed at addressing local gaps in care.

“We’re talking about offering services at this facility as essential as primary care needs – whether it’s managing chronic conditions or treating injuries like a slip-and-fall or common concerns like a cough and cold,” Hong said. “We’re also able to perform minor procedures and deliver specialized care related to heart conditions and neurological disorders. People will not have to go as far to seek the best care possible.”

The site will eventually host more than 100 staff and providers. Walk-in options won’t be offered initially, but its primary care center will offer same-day appointments in person or virtually.

The pavilion will begin serving patients on Dec. 15, with a public ribbon-cutting planned for late January.