Boutique hotel on hold as DI waterfront property lists for $8.2M

A planned boutique hotel and steakhouse on Daniel Island is now on hold, as developers market the waterfront property for sale while continuing to keep the original hospitality vision under consideration.

The 1.5-acre site at 1995 Daniel Island Drive, once slated for The Bellinger hotel and an accompanying steakhouse, is currently listed for $8.2 million.

The property is being marketed as three separate parcels on a deepwater tract, rather than a single hotel development.

The shift follows the exit of Indigo Road Hospitality Group, which had been lined up to manage the hotel and restaurant operations.

Developers insist the original plan isn’t dead, just paused.

“To be clear, the hotel is absolutely still on the table. We are in active conversations with hotel operators and development partners right now, and we haven't ruled anything out,” writes King & Society Troy Barber via email to The Daniel Island News.

“When you have a site this rare – deepwater access, permitted, shovel-ready – you owe it to the ownership group to evaluate every serious path forward. A luxury residential enclave, a Class A office building, and the boutique luxury hotel – each has real merit. The owners are being thoughtful in the process. The right partner or the right structure will drive the final decision, and those conversations are ongoing.”

The real estate listing on a Coldwell Banker website calls the property a “rare label” acknowledging its approved hospitality entitlements, including a seawall, docks, and a pierhead, while also marketing the site as a potential residential opportunity.

“No decision has been made at this time, and additional permitting would be needed to convert it to a three-residential home site,” said Chris Anderson, broker-in-charge at King & Society Real Estate.

Originally introduced in 2024, The Bellinger was planned as a 36-room boutique hotel designed to fit into the waterfront landscape with a main hotel building, restaurant, event space, and a collection of guest houses, cottages, and cabanas connected by landscaped walkways.

The accompanying steakhouse concept, Two Creeks Grill, was intended to be open to the public and serve both residents and visitors.

While the concept generated intrigue, Daniel Island Neighborhood Association President Nick Kalkas said, “DINA previously had concerns about noise from outdoor events or parking and how that would have impacted foot traffic across Daniel Island Drive.”