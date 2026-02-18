The Bridge Bar and Grille brings soul food, R&B to Clements Ferry

The music hits before you even walk inside. An R&B beat pulses through the door, mingled with the scent of fried chicken, shrimp and grits, and cocktails in the making. Tucked between tables, a makeshift dance floor finds guests moving to the rhythm between bites, laughing over plates piled high with soul food.

This is the weekend scene at The Bridge Bar & Grille – a Clements Ferry hotspot that’s alive, unapologetic, and packed every night.

Located at 2601 Clements Ferry Road, in the former space occupied by El Gallo Mexican restaurant, The Bridge officially opened its doors in late October.

Co-owners Irvin Crawford and Courtnay Coan envisioned more than a restaurant; they wanted a destination.

“The vision for The Bridge Bar & Grille came from wanting to create a place where people from all walks of life could meet, eat, celebrate, and feel at home,” Crawford said.

“Clements Ferry is growing fast, but there wasn’t a spot that blended great food, real culture, and nightlife energy in one place. Not just another restaurant, but a destination where you can come for dinner and end up staying for the music, the people, and the vibe – hence the name The Bridge.”

Don’t let the low-key exterior fool you. Inside, a welcoming dining room flows into an eight-seat bar with enough TV screens to catch up on sports and news – but make no mistake, this is not your average sports bar. It’s upscale yet comfortable, lively yet intimate, with an energy that makes guests linger long after their last bite. On any night, you might find people singing karaoke, dancing between tables, or vibing to Soul & Smoke Thursdays, with hookahs and live R&B from local favorite Starr Queen.

The Bridge is for foodies who like to have fun, with a special theme for almost every day of the week. Margarita Mondays start at just $1, Taco & Tequila Tuesdays heat things up, Play Date Wednesdays feature game nights and wing deals, and weekend brunches showcase their hearty Bridge Plate with eggs, grits, sausage, and bacon for $16 or the $12 Sunrise Special. Fans of indulgent brunch won’t want to miss chicken and waffles or the savory oxtails and grits.

Dinner ramps up the flavor with oversized egg rolls stuffed with shrimp and crab or Philly cheesesteak, a signature smash burger, fried catfish sandwich, lamb chops, or a juicy 14-ounce ribeye. The signature sides are a meal of their own, whether you get the lobster mac and cheese or the rave-worthy red rice.

And the drinks? Think vibrant Blue Raspberry Lemondrops and rich Charleston Cognacs, perfect companions to the lively atmosphere.

“Serving soul food is about honoring tradition, family, and resilience,” Crawford said. “These recipes carry stories. When we put those dishes on the table, we’re sharing more than a meal; we’re sharing heritage. Being able to pass that forward to new generations means everything.”

Black ownership is at the heart of The Bridge’s identity. “We want people to walk in and feel proud seeing a successful Black-owned establishment thriving in a rapidly developing area. Spaces like this show what’s possible, inspire future entrepreneurs, and ensure culture has a seat at the table as the community grows.”

Local diners are already taking notice.

Marcus Williams, who lives just down the road, said, “I love that it’s more than just food. You can grab a plate of your favorite soul food – which is rare in these parts of town – listen to live Black performances, and somehow feel like you’re at a friend’s house. It’s what this community has needed for years.”

Tasha Green, a frequent brunch-goer around Charleston, has added The Bridge to her recommendations for out-of-towners.

“The vibe is unmatched. I can bring my family for breakfast, my friends for margaritas, and you can just go up and start singing or dancing whenever you feel like it! It’s the kind of place you want to come back to every week.”

From breakfast at 6 a.m. to late-night dancing, The Bridge Bar & Grille has built a reputation for experiences as much as it has for food. Guests can take in the action from a fenced-in courtyard with a big-screen TV, unwind in the luxury cigar lounge, or host celebrations in the adjacent event space.

“The turnout tells us we’re doing more than serving food; we’re creating experiences people don’t want to miss,” Crawford said.