Bridge replacement project on time with no delays, say city officials

The Beresford Creek Bridge replacement project is proceeding on schedule with an anticipated completed date in April 2024, according to the city website and statements from city officials.

Construction, which began on Aug. 15, 2023, was expected to take nine months to complete.

An April completion date puts it within the nine-month construction timeframe, despite contractors encountering a couple of unexpected utility challenges.

The most recent challenge involved the underground location of pre-existing water lines.

During construction, the contractor discovered the line, which is buried beneath the creek bed, was not installed where the plans showed.

City Councilman Boyd Gregg explained that the project engineer, Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson (JMT), Inc., designed the bridge pilings to avoid the water line based on plans from when the line was installed, which he estimated to have been laid some 30 years ago.

Gregg said that despite the discrepancy between planned and actual, the contractor was able to drive the pilings and the project was not delayed.

Rob Williams, the city of Charleston Site Development Manager, confirmed there are no delays on the project.

Another previous utility issue arose in September when the gas main needed to be extended about 421 feet.

“This alteration is in response to a nearby commercial building expressing interest in accessing natural gas,” said Virginia Jones, senior project manager at Dominion Energy.

Neither the waterline nor gas line changes slowed the progress of the bridge replacement, according to city officials.

The bridge has been closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic since Cape Romain Contractors began construction in August 2023. The closure leaves only the two I-526 ramps as options for access to the island by auto. The new bridge will feature two travel lanes along with a multi-use path on one side.

The project’s aim is to lessen traffic and provide a safer crossing for commuters.

According to the city’s January project update, significant milestones have been achieved since the last update in November.

Those milestones include the completion of all piles, the formation and setting of the rebar cage pile cap known as EB4, and the ongoing process of laying decking for Spans A and B.

“It was thought that a valve would need to be installed prior to driving the final piling for End Bent EB4,” Williams said. “However, the contractor was able to drive the pile without installing the valve and it all got worked out.”

Stay up to date with the bridge replacement project via the city of Charleston’s website at charleston-sc.gov/2637/Beresford-Creek-Bridge-Replacement.