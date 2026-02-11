Bright minds, big experiments at DIS STEM Night

Daniel Island School was buzzing as students, families, educators, and volunteers gathered for an energetic STEM Night celebrating science, technology, engineering, and math, made even more special by the debut of the school’s first science fair on Jan. 28.

Students proudly presented experiments and research, explaining their hypotheses, processes, and results to parents, teachers, and peers, showcasing not only scientific knowledge but also confidence and communication skills.

DIS student Claire B. said, “I decided to participate in the science fair because I wanted to learn more about engineering and technology. I thought it was really fun, and it taught me many things,” while Leo S. shared that he participated “to get extra credit, have fun, and learn about science.”

Beyond the Science Fair, students rotated through interactive STEM stations, including egg-drop challenges, robotics and bot battles, 3D printing, paper airplane contests, physics and astronomy demonstrations, telescope viewing, virtual field trips, animal encounters with reptiles and marine science experts, and hands-on engineering and science experiments led by teachers and community partners.

“Events like these reflect the school and community commitment to innovative learning experiences,” said Lauren Barber, vice president of school engagement for the DIS PTA.