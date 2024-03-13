Broken TV, old phone? Here’s where to dispose of your e-waste

In an age where electronics seem to be taking over everything, the need for the responsible recycling of electronic waste, or e-waste, may be at an all-time-high.

When devices like old cell phones and computers skip the recycling bin and end up in landfills, environmental experts agree toxic materials from e-waste may seep into the surrounding soil, leading to water pollution, soil contamination, and air pollution.

It’s one reason why South Carolina has banned the disposal of specific electronics in solid waste landfills since 2011.

The county’s recycling coordinator, Sarah Smith, highlighted the importance of adhering to the rules.

“E-waste must be recycled and cannot be taken to the landfill,” she said.

E-waste comprises just 2% of all waste collected in the United States, but amounts to 70% of the toxic waste in landfills, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA says the handling of e-waste must be regulated due to the presence of hazardous materials like lead and mercury. Many electronics may also contain valuable resources like precious metals (gold and silver) and common metals (aluminum and copper), making proper recycling essential.

For a solution close to home, Berkeley County offers 10 e-waste recycling centers.

Residents can responsibly dispose of their e-waste at the residential convenience centers, which accept up to five pieces of electronic scrap per visit, including computers, TVs, printers, and monitors.

Recycling centers include locations at 275 Luken Road in Hanahan, 606 Oakley Road in Moncks Corner, and at the Charity Church Convenience Center in Huger.

Smith urged residents to call ahead at 843-719-2386 before dropping off e-waste, as sites may fill up quickly.

Residents also have the option to donate e-scrap to Goodwill through its e-cycle program. Goodwill ensures the destruction of data on computer hard drives and recycles and refurbishes old electronics. This program aims to not only keep toxic chemicals out of landfills but also to reduce the carbon footprint of local communities.

The organization accepts a variety of electronic items, including computers, hard drives, accessories, phones, tablets, and even health care equipment. You can drop these items off at a Goodwill near you.

Retailers such as Staples and Best Buy also contribute to e-waste recycling efforts. From audio devices to video game gadgets, Staples and Best Buy’s recycling programs may even offer discounts on products when e-waste is recycled through their programs. Items can be dropped off in store or sent in the mail. Note some items may be charged a recycling fee.

For more information, visit these retailer program links:

Best Buy: tinyurl.com/474j6e2t

Staples: tinyurl.com/shsk6dpc