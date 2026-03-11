Home / News / Brooks to run for SC House 99

Brooks to run for SC House 99

Wed, 03/11/2026 - 11:02am admin
By: 
STAFF REPORT

Berkeley County Councilman Jarrod Brooks announced he will run for the South Carolina House of Representatives District 99 seat in the Republican primary on June 9.  

The seat, which covers Daniel Island, the Clements Ferry corridor, Hanahan, and portions of Goose Creek, is currently held by Rep. Mark Smith, who is running for South Carolina's 1st Congressional District. 

Kristy Gore of Hanahan has also announced her candidacy for the House District 99 seat. 

 

