'Bugs Boom' predicted in South Carolina

Meteorologists across the board are warning of extreme weather in the summer of 2024 across most of the continental USA. While natural events such as heatwaves, storms, floods, and tornadoes are some of the more devastating impacts of extreme weather, an often-overlooked consequence is the increase in bug activity. Although bugs generally don’t cause the same devastating impacts as extreme weather events, they can become a severe annoyance, and getting rid of them can become quite costly for homeowners.

The Pest Dude recently analyzed predicted summer 2024 temperatures and rainfall data from Climate.gov across each U.S. state to determine which pests are more likely to be a problem in each state.

South Carolina is predicted to have a warmer summer than average with much more rainfall. This combination is likely to lead to an increase in activity of the following pests in the state: Mosquitoes, termites, ants, fleas, ticks, aphids, ladybugs, snails, slugs, gnats and moths.

Zachary Smith of The Pest Dude breaks down why each of these bugs is likely to be more frequent in South Carolina in summer 2024, and how they can best be treated:

Mosquitoes:

Why More Frequent: Warm temperatures and standing water from increased rainfall provide ideal breeding grounds.

Treatment: Insect Repellents: Use EPA-approved insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus when outdoors. Eliminate Standing Water: Regularly empty, cover, or treat containers that hold water, such as birdbaths, flowerpots, and gutters, to reduce mosquito breeding sites. Mosquito Nets and Screens: Install and repair window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of the home, and use mosquito nets over beds if necessary. Yards: Should be treated with labeled insecticides.



Ants:

Why More Frequent: Warm weather increases ant foraging activity, and rain can drive them indoors seeking shelter

Treatment: Ant Baits and Traps: Place ant baits near entry points and along ant trails to attract and kill ants. Use bait stations that allow ants to carry the poison back to the colony. Seal Entry Points: Inspect and seal cracks and gaps around windows, doors, and foundations to prevent ants from entering the home. Maintain Clean Surfaces: Keep kitchen counters, floors, and food storage areas clean and free of crumbs, spills, and food residues that attract ants.



Termites:

Why More Frequent: Increased moisture levels create a conducive environment for termite colonies.

Treatment: Regular Inspections: Schedule annual inspections by a licensed pest control professional to detect early signs of termite activity. Termite Barriers: Install physical or chemical barriers around the foundation to prevent termites from entering the home. Professional Treatments: Use liquid termiticides, bait systems, or other professional treatments as recommended by a pest control expert to eliminate existing infestations.



Aphids:

Why More Frequent: Warm and humid conditions promote rapid aphid reproduction on plants.

Treatment: Insecticidal Soaps or Oils: Apply insecticidal soaps or horticultural oils to plants to kill aphids without harming beneficial insects. Natural Predators: Introduce natural predators, such as ladybugs and lacewings, to control aphid populations. Regular Monitoring: Inspect plants regularly for signs of aphids and take early action to prevent infestations from spreading.



Fleas:

Why More Frequent: Warmer weather and higher humidity levels favor flea development on pets and in homes.

Treatment: Flea Preventatives: Use vet-recommended flea preventatives, such as topical treatments, oral medications, or flea collars, on pets. Vacuum Frequently: Vacuum carpets, rugs, and upholstery regularly to remove flea eggs, larvae, and adults. Dispose of vacuum bags promptly. Wash Pet Bedding: Wash pet bedding, blankets, and soft toys in hot water weekly to kill fleas and their eggs Yards: Install fencing to prevent flea carrying wildlife from passing through.



Ticks:

Why More Frequent: Warm and humid conditions increase tick activity and host-seeking behavior.

Treatment: Tick Repellents: Apply tick repellents to clothing and exposed skin before going outdoors. Wear long sleeves, pants, and tuck pants into socks when in tick-prone areas. Trim Vegetation: Keep grass, shrubs, and vegetation trimmed around the home to reduce tick habitats. Regular Tick Checks: Perform thorough tick checks on yourself, family members, and pets after spending time outdoors. Remove ticks promptly using fine-tipped tweezers. Yards: Should be treated with labeled insecticides. Also install fencing to prevent tick carrying wildlife from passing through.



Gnats:

Why More Frequent: High humidity and standing water create ideal breeding environments for gnats.

Treatment: Gnat Traps: Use vinegar or wine traps to attract and capture gnats. Place traps near windows, plants, and other gnat-prone areas. Reduce Moisture: Address moisture issues by fixing leaky pipes, ensuring proper drainage, and using dehumidifiers to reduce indoor humidity levels. Proper Drainage: Ensure outdoor areas have proper drainage to prevent standing water, which serves as breeding grounds for gnats.



Ladybugs:

Why More Frequent: Warm weather increases ladybug activity and migration.

Treatment: Seal Entry Points: Seal gaps and cracks to prevent ladybugs from entering the home. Vacuuming: Use a vacuum to remove ladybugs found indoors. Ladybug Houses: Provide outdoor shelters, like ladybug houses, to encourage ladybugs to stay outside.



Snails:

Why More Frequent: Increased moisture and vegetation growth favor snail activity.

Treatment: Reduce Moisture: Water plants in the morning to allow soil to dry during the day. Barriers: Use copper tape or crushed eggshells around plants to deter snails. Handpicking: Regularly handpick snails from plants and garden areas.



Slugs:

Why More Frequent: Moist conditions and organic matter increase slug activity.

Treatment: Slug Baits: Use iron phosphate or other slug baits around garden areas. Barriers: Create barriers using diatomaceous earth or sand to deter slugs. Handpicking: Handpick slugs from plants and garden areas during the evening.



Moths:

Why More Frequent: Warm weather speeds up the breeding cycle of moths.

Treatment: Moth Traps: Use pheromone traps to attract and capture adult moths. Proper Storage: Store clothes and pantry items in airtight containers to prevent moth infestations. Regular Cleaning: Clean closets, drawers, and pantry areas regularly to remove moth eggs and larvae.



