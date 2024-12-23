Building bridges, saving graves, and closing aisles

In 2024, the Cainhoy, Clements Ferry, and Daniel Island areas experienced a year of transformative change, marked by significant infrastructure improvements, community-driven preservation efforts, and milestones in local growth and development.

A major highlight was the reopening of the Beresford Creek Bridge after a 10-month closure, which not only improved traffic flow but also enhanced safety for commuters. Meanwhile, the completion of the Clements Ferry Road Phase 2 Widening Project, ahead of schedule and under budget, provided much-needed relief to daily travelers by expanding a vital corridor.

Yet, it wasn’t just roads that saw change.





Residents also faced a notable shopping shift as the Daniel Island Publix closed on Christmas Eve for extensive renovations and an expansion, which could reshape the local shopping experience for years to come.

In response to the rapid growth and development of the area, efforts to protect the past have gained momentum as preservationists work to save old family and church burial grounds from fading away, many of which are African American cemeteries that have been lost over time.

Similarly, the formation of the Berkeley County Conservation and Greenbelt Advisory Commission set a new standard for environmental stewardship, ensuring a balance between future development and the preservation of open spaces and wildlife habitats.

These stories together reflect the 29492 community in transition as it navigates the challenges of growth while remaining rooted in its commitment to history and sustainability.

Beresford Creek Bridge reopens

After nearly a year of closure, the Beresford Creek Bridge connecting St. Thomas Island Drive and Daniel Island Drive officially reopened to traffic in the summer.

The bridge had been closed for reconstruction since August 2023 to replace the aging structure with two new travel lanes and a multi-use path for walkers and cyclists.

Officially planned to open June 7, some drivers got a sneak peek of the new bridge the night before on June 6, as bridge barriers were taken down, allowing cars to cross over the creek for the first time in 10 months.

The new bridge features a 95- by 120-foot span, with two 11-foot-wide lanes designed to improve traffic flow and safety. A multi-use path for walkers and bicyclists came later in September, due to contractors waiting on a backorder of hand railings.

Originally slated for completion in April 2024, the project faced delays due to issues with the road approaches, where contractors encountered soft soil that required redesigning. The total cost of the reconstruction was $2.89 million, funded through the City of Charleston’s General Fund.

City Communication Director Deja McMillan said the previous bridge was “functionally obsolete, structurally deficient, and weight restricted,” and said the new bridge addresses these problems by enhancing safety and functionality for commuters.

The closure of the bridge had a significant impact on traffic, forcing drivers to detour using I-526 to reach either Clements Ferry Road or Daniel Island. Since its opening, the new bridge now provides two access points to and from the island – offering relief for commuters and local business owners.

Clements Ferry Road Phase 2

After years of orange cones and traffic disruptions, the long-awaited completion of the Clements Ferry Road Phase 2 Widening Project arrived.

The 4.5-mile expansion project, which began in December 2020, was initially set to finish by November 2024 but wrapped up nearly two months ahead of schedule, officially opening with a ceremony on Oct. 11.

The $75 million project, funded through Berkeley County’s One Cent Sales Tax program, transformed the road from a two-lane to a four-lane corridor, stretching from Jack Primus Road to Highway 41.

The improvements include a raised planted median, new storm drainage systems, and a multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists. Four signalized intersections and two bridges were also part of the overhaul.

Traffic had been a major concern throughout the construction, with significant delays, lane shifts, and accidents. Despite these challenges, county officials say the result is a safer, more efficient roadway.

Outgoing Berkeley County Councilman Josh Whitely said the widening has eased the day-to-day congestion experienced by the more than 25,000 vehicles that travel Clements Ferry Road daily.

Whitley, along with Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb, expressed pride in the project’s success, noting it as a major milestone for the county. The project was completed $2 million under budget, totaling $75 million, and has positively impacted daily commutes by reducing travel times for drivers.

Officials hope that the completion of Phase 2, combined with the earlier completion of Phase 1 in 2019, will mark an improvement in traffic and safety for an already busy and bustling Cainhoy Peninsula.

Publix will close

In late 2024, the Daniel Island community faced a significant change when the local Publix grocery store announced its closure for extensive renovations and an expansion.

The store, located at 162 Seven Farms Drive, is set to temporarily close during Christmas week, with plans to reopen in late 2025. The closure is expected to cause a major shift in grocery habits for the many residents who rely on the nearby store for their daily needs.

The renovation plans are ambitious.

The store will almost double in size, expanding from 29,030 square feet to 50,398 square feet. The new design will incorporate Lowcountry-inspired elements, including white brick, Sweetgrass accents, and oyster tabby exteriors, along with a pavilion and outdoor seating that Publix officials hope will create a more spacious shopping experience.

Publix has also offered the employees of its Daniel Island store the opportunity to relocate during the renovation, placing them in other Publix locations, such as the Clements Ferry store in Point Hope.

In the interim, customers who enjoyed the convenience of a nearby grocery store will have to find alternatives, possibly frequenting other stores that are four or more miles away.

This could result in less foot traffic to neighboring retail stores and restaurants. Owners of the businesses, many of them small and independent, are encouraging residents to maintain their loyalty and support by continuing shopping there.

Saving Cemeteries

I bet you didn’t have saving burial grounds on your bingo card as one of the most impactful stories of 2024.

But indeed, one of the unintended consequences of the area’s bustling growth and development has been the heightened awareness of the need to preserve the past.

Once thought to be lost or forgotten, many old family burial plots and church cemeteries have been unearthed by developers during stages of land surveying and mapping.

Left untouched, many of these sites now sit quietly in thick pockets of brush and trees, often hidden just a few hundred yards from newly built high schools, subdivisions, and condo buildings.

It has prompted cemetery detectives– comprised of families, pastors, historians, preservationists, and archaeologists – to join together, not only to secure the rediscovered gravesites but also to preserve other known resting places that have since succumbed to decades of climate change or been blanketed by overgrown vegetation.

In both the Daniel Island and Cainhoy peninsulas alone, more than a dozen African-American burial grounds have been marked and identified and are now kept on record by the Mapping Charleston’s Black Burial Grounds Project.

One of those sites, known as the Nelliefield Creek Cemetery, sits in the woods behind the athletic fields at Philip Simmons High School.

Over the summer, St. Paul Baptist Church Pastor Donnell Hopkins watched as archaeologists used ground-penetrating radar to determine how many bodies may be buried there.

Although Hopkins could only see a few headstones and markers above the ground, the radar indicated there may be as many as 50 bodies below.

“It’s kind of sad that we are finding people here in their final resting place that hasn’t been well-kept,” Hopkins said.

Finding, cleaning, and clearing the sites are just the beginning.

Preservationists know the real battle lies in recruiting donors or organizations that will bankroll the restoration of lost burial grounds or, tougher yet, successfully negotiate a deal to take over the land from the current property owners.

In the end, Hopkins said it’s all about doing what’s right: making an honest effort to honor and pay respect to the long-lost ancestors who helped shape the area’s community.

“We are talking about having some kind of memorial service just to commemorate this time, because they deserve that.”

Berkeley County Greenbelt Commission

In what could be a significant environmental milestone in the years to come, Berkeley County established the Conservation and Greenbelt Advisory Commission in 2024.

The commission will oversee the allocation of $6.2 million annually toward conservation. Its objectives include protecting open spaces, wildlife habitats, and ecological lands, as well as educating the public on the importance of green spaces and developing a master plan for greenbelt funding.

The commission will also review and recommend projects to the county council with the goal of ensuring strategic conservation efforts. The initiative stems from the county’s 2022 referendum, where 73% of voters supported a one-cent sales tax, with a portion dedicated to greenbelt preservation.

Appointed by county council, the commission will be led by nine members, including Daniel Island resident Tory Sullivan. Members must be residents of Berkeley County and serve terms concurrent with the council member who nominated them.

The commission’s flagship project is developing the North Island Tract on Daniel Island, a $4 million acquisition from the State Ports Authority dedicated to building a public park that balances recreation with conservation.

The financial backing for the park includes $1 million from the South Carolina Conservation Bank and $250,000 from the Daniel Island Community Fund.

Plans for the 115-acre tract could feature public trails, boardwalks, and picnic areas encouraging low-impact activity in a setting that preserves the ecological integrity of the land.

Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb hailed the greenbelt commission as an effort to manage growth sustainably while underscoring the urgency of acting now to protect at-risk lands.