Burglars target construction sites, gun stolen from parked car

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Jan. 1-15.

Burglary/Breaking and Entering

On Jan. 2, an officer responded to an apartment complex under construction on Clements Ferry Rd. in reference to a burglary. The complainant stated that two suspects entered a unit and removed several appliances stored inside.

Around 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, a surveillance camera outside of the apartment captured an image of one individual carrying two boxes containing Frigidaire microwave ovens. Further, the surveillance showed two individuals in dark clothing, leaving the property in a white pickup truck.

The victim also noted that the lock on the gate entering the property had been cut. A utility trailer used to store several tools and equipment was also reported as missing. The investigation remains active.

Three Conex storage containers housed at a construction site on Cainhoy Road were broken into between Jan. 11-13. The superintendent observed that the padlocks had been cut, with the damaged locks found near the container doors. Multiple tools, generators, and compressors, valued at $26,780 were stolen. No surveillance video was available.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Team 5 was called to Cainhoy Road on Jan. 2 in reference to a report of two stolen vehicles. The victim said that he left the vehicles in a lot to be serviced, with the keys hidden. The vehicles were equipped with Fleet tracking software and were mapped to two different locations in Huger. After recovering the stolen vehicles, the complainant declined processing the vehicles for evidence and took possession of them.

A 16-foot enclosed trailer, parked at Boat Dock Lane, was stolen on Jan. 13. The entrance gate lock appeared to have been cut to gain access to the lot, according to Team 5. The trailer was used to store equipment including mowers, chainsaws, string trimmers, ladders, and hand tools, valued at $109,700. Neighboring surveillance cameras are being reviewed for captured footage.

Drug/Narcotics Violation

On Jan. 6, a Team 5 officer was patrolling Seven Farms Drive and observed a sports sedan occupied by a male subject with his head down. The vehicle was backed into a parking space and turned off.

A welfare check was conducted, whereby the odor of marijuana was detected. The suspect initially denied possessing marijuana but admitted that he had recently smoked. A probable search of the vehicle yielded a plastic bag containing marijuana, and a black digital scale, and razor blade in the center console with traces of a white powdery residue.

Using a field test kit, the residue tested positive for cocaine. The drugs were submitted as evidence to be destroyed.

Vandalism

On Jan. 10, an officer was dispatched to Enterprise Boulevard to investigate a vandalism report that had occurred the night before. The officer met with the property manager, who said that seven juveniles were using a common area in the community’s clubhouse and damaged a coffee table, valued at $500, and a wipe dispenser mounted inside of the gym, valued at $200. Video footage of the incident will be turned over to Team 5.

Theft from a Motor Vehicle

A victim parked his truck on Bucksley Lane on Jan. 10, and believed it was locked. When he returned to the vehicle the next day, he noticed that the glove compartment had been opened and a .38 caliber revolver was missing. The revolver was listed with the National Crime Information Center as stolen.