Burnt-out license plate lights lead to arrests; $2k worth of wood stolen

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Feb. 1-15.

TRAFFIC ARRESTS

On Feb. 4, an officer initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Clements Ferry and Cainhoy roads, alerted by a suspended license plate and burnt-out plate light on a traveling vehicle. As the driver was searching for his license, registration, and insurance documents, the officer observed a half bottle of vodka between two passengers in the backseat. The officer disposed of the alcohol. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver had a suspended driver’s license with three prior convictions and a habitual offender status. Further, there was an active warrant for failure to appear in court. The driver was arrested and transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center.

On Feb. 8, an officer made a traffic stop on Reflectance Road after observing another vehicle with a partially burnt-out taillight. During a check of the license plate, it was determined that the driver had a suspended license showing six prior convictions and a multiple habitual offender status. The driver was placed under arrest and lodged at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

THEFT FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE

On Feb. 11, Charleston's Team 5 responded to Newbrook Drive in reference to a theft from a motor vehicle. The victim backed his truck into a space at the apartment complex, and when he returned to the vehicle, he noticed that the center console was opened and a holster was empty on the driver’s seat. Upon further inspection, he noticed that his loaded firearm was missing. The vehicle had been left unlocked.

Earlier the same morning, police received a call from the same location reporting that a subject was breaking into vehicles. Police were unable to locate the suspect, who left a bike behind while fleeing the property. An investigation is underway.

LARCENY

An officer was approached by a complainant who advised that his trailer was stolen while parked in the driveway of his residence on Feb. 12. The trailer had approximately $2,000 worth of wood on it at the time. Camera footage revealed that a silver truck backed onto his property near Cainhoy Village Road, hooked up the trailer, and left. The complainant will make the video available to the police department for review.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE