A bus full of bounty for those in need

On Fridays at Guggenheim Terrace on Daniel Island, long before the lunch crowd arrives, a familiar truck pulls into its spot beside CVS.

It’s not a food truck. It’s not a pop-up boutique. It’s Nell, a retrofitted 1988 school bus painted in bright colors, packed with farm-fresh produce, artisan goods, flowers, meats, dairy, and the unmistakable hum of neighbors gathering.

This bus is one of the Daniel Island Farmers Market’s most unique fixtures: the Lowcountry Street Grocery’s Mobile Farmers' Market, a community health initiative built on one simple idea: bring good food to the people who need it most.

Lowcountry Street Grocery launched nearly a decade ago as a response to food-access inequities across Charleston. Founder Lindsey Barrow Jr., a College of Charleston graduate, was driven by the number of residents living in what he calls “food apartheids.” The concept for a mobile market took shape in 2015, and the team later retrofitted the 1988 bus through a Kickstarter campaign.



“We call it Robin Hood economics,” said operations manager Jessica Nock. “Through a strategic sliding scale, with SNAP and EBT incentives, we ensure that where you live and how much you earn doesn’t predetermine your family’s health.”

The Nell bus began setting up on Daniel Island in the spring of 2023, running a weekly market on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. LSG has also popped up in other spots on the island in prior years, but Guggenheim Terrace has become its steady home base.

The mobile market operates almost year-round, with short breaks for maintenance in late summer and after the holidays. “Our Nell does need the occasional tune-up and tidy up,” Nock said. “We always give a heads-up to our patrons before these breaks so they can make sure to stock up.”

Behind the bright exterior of the bus is a surprisingly large, coordinated operation.

Nock said, “What started as an idea to tackle local food access inequalities has since become three unique and interdependent companies” – Lowcountry Street Grocery, Community Supported Grocery (its delivery arm), and Grocery Rx (its nutrition education program).

Lindsey and Olivia Barrow run LSG, supported by a broader staff that, in Nock’s words, “makes the magic happen.”

Nell serves several neighborhoods across the region, including Folly Beach, West Ashley, downtown Charleston, and North Charleston on a rotating schedule. “Through our business model that utilizes Robin Hood Economics, we are able to prioritize our mission markets in the communities across Charleston that are most affected by food access,” Nock said. “Access to local, healthy, affordable food is a right, not a privilege.”

Despite being mobile, the operation is anything but small. LSG works with more than 300 farms, producers, and artisans.

“We have inventory from over 300 vendors,” Nock said. “Managing this volume involves a coordinated supply chain. We source from these businesses and farms, aggregate and organize the goods at our warehouse, then stock the bus accordingly.”

Vendors include farms and producers across the Lowcountry and the broader Southeast: Rooting Down Farms, Fireant Farms, Wishbone Heritage Farms, Peculiar Pig Farms, Lightning Rock Cattle, Shuler Farms, Sakhar Jams, Wabi Sabi strawberries, and Kemmerlin Farms’ century-old corn operation. LSG also welcomes backyard gardeners who bring in extra herbs or bay leaves.

Because of the volume they can move, Nock said they help farmers in ways traditional markets sometimes can’t.

“Our sourcing helps farmers by giving them a dependable wholesale outlet,” she said. “We can take produce that may have a few more knicks and scratches and educate our members on why it is still perfectly delicious and nutritious.”

And nothing goes to waste. “We actually have a full-circle composting system,” she said. “A local heritage pig farm picks up our compost weekly and feeds it to his animals. We then buy his regeneratively raised meat. No food waste.”

Beyond produce, the bus carries breads from local bakers like Tiller Baking Co. and Brandon’s Bread, cheeses from Counter Cheesemongers, milk and yogurt from Lowcountry Creamery, pantry items like honey and nut butters, olive oils, coffee beans, kombucha, cold brew, flowers from Aperio Farms, and prepared foods including organic tortillas, Rio Bertolini’s pastas and sauces, and ready-to-bake cookies.

Despite its steady presence in the community, the organization was recently hit with a setback. “In early September, LSG was unexpectedly de-authorized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to accept SNAP/EBT,” Nock said.

The organization launched its SNAP BACK fundraiser to keep low-income families connected to healthy food. “The funds are being used to cover the cost of goods and logistics so that SNAP-eligible families – about 275 families for three months – can continue to access fresh food through our program.”

Nock describes it as “private dollars to support public health,” a community-driven alternative to the volatility of policy changes.

She believes that supporting local food systems is essential to Charleston’s future. “By connecting about 300 local growers and producers to a reliable market, we help sustain small farms, food artisans, and regional food systems,” she said. “Nell becomes a gathering place. It recreates a sense of community, reminiscent of historic mobile vendors.”

“All in all,” Nock said, “we are here for the Charleston people and the betterment of our community.”

Lowcountry Street Grocery

When: Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.