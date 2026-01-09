Buzzkill: Predatory yellow-legged hornets arrive on Daniel Island

As a local beekeeper, I was alarmed to learn that Clemson University has confirmed a yellow-legged hornet nest on Daniel Island. While this invasive species was first detected in the southeastern United States in Georgia in 2023, its arrival here makes the threat much more personal.

Yellow-legged hornets are not just another wasp; they are specialized predators of honeybees and can devastate entire colonies. They wait outside hive entrances, capturing returning bees in flight and carrying them away to feed their young. Even when they aren’t actively killing bees, their constant presence causes such stress that honeybees often stop foraging for nectar and pollen, leaving colonies vulnerable to starvation.

Honeybees are already struggling because of habitat loss, pesticide exposure, poor nutrition (lack of flowers), and Varroa mites. The yellow-legged hornet adds yet another serious challenge to their survival.

Why does this matter to all of us and not just beekeepers? Honeybees pollinate many of the fruits and vegetables grown in South Carolina, including blueberries, cucumbers, squash, watermelons, peaches, and many other crops. About one-third of the food we eat depends on pollinators, and honeybee pollination contributes billions of dollars to U.S. agriculture each year.

Fortunately, homeowners can help. Learning to recognize yellow-legged hornets (flat heads, yellow-tipped legs) and their nests – and reporting suspected nests to Clemson University – can make a real difference. Early detection is our best defense against this invasive species becoming permanently establishedthroughout the Lowcountry.

Watch for nests: Early in the season, the embryo nest is papery and ranges in size from a ping- pong ball to a tennis ball. They can usually be spotted low to the ground on houses or other structures. The nest found on Daniel Island was on the south side and about the size of a softball under the eaves of a home. Walk around your home and look around your house and trees.

In the second state of the nest, from May to August, the nest may be the size of a softball to a basketball. They are found six to 25 feet up in houses or trees. The last stage of the nest is called secondary, being visible from June through December and ranging in size from a basketball to a car tire. They are usually found 80 to 90 feet above ground in trees.

The threat to human health is equivalent to that of other stinging insects/wasps and not heightened because of its invasive status.

If you believe you’ve found a yellow-legged hornet nest, DO NOT attempt to remove it yourself. Stay a safe distance away, take a photograph, and report it through Clemson University’s yellow-legged hornet reporting website at clemson.edu/ylh. Clemson experts will evaluate the report and respond if the nest is confirmed. Once confirmed, they will remove the nest.

Protecting honeybees isn’t just about making honey; it’s about protecting our gardens, our farms, our native pollinators, and the food supply we all depend on. As a beekeeper, I know how hard honeybees work and how important they are to our environment. With the help of informed residents, we have an opportunity to slow the spread of this invasive hornet before it becomes firmly established across South Carolina.