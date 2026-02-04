Cainhoy native Skinner receives first Bill Payer History Hero Award

Cainhoy native MaeRe Chandler Skinner has long been lauded for her community advocacy over the years, but now she is officially a “History Hero,” according to the Daniel Island Historical Society.

The nonprofit organization presented Skinner with the inaugural “Bill Payer History Hero Award” at its first program of the 2026 season, held on Jan. 20 at Church of the Holy Spirit on Daniel Island.

“When it comes to local historic preservation, particularly on the Cainhoy peninsula, there are few stars that shine brighter than MaeRe Skinner,” said Beth Bush, president of the Daniel Island Historical Society. “We have been proud to work alongside her on a number of initiatives and cannot think of a more deserving first recipient of this inaugural award!”

Skinner’s efforts towards protecting and preserving the Old Ruins/McDowell Cemetery on the Cainhoy peninsula began decades ago, when she started assisting her father in taking care of the site, where generations of her family are buried.

After her father’s passing in 2002, Skinner took the reins and has been a passionate supporter of the cemetery’s history and preservation ever since. The sacred space dates back to 1699 and contains several graves from the Revolutionary War-era. Also located at the cemetery are the ruins of the former Cainhoy Meeting House, which served as field hospital during the war.

Skinner has sought to ensure the story of the cemetery is told far and wide – and she has also been front and center in protecting it from development.

In a nomination letter for the History Hero Award, her husband, Henry “Butch” Skinner wrote that she has been “an advocate for preservation throughout lower South Carolina, but her impact has been most notable in the preservation and protection of the Cainhoy and Huger area.”

“She has an incredible knowledge of the Lowcountry and has strong working relationships with key community players. She works tirelessly with anyone who seeks to protect the Charleston and Berkeley County communities from unrestricted and overwhelming growth that has come our way,” he wrote.

Her nomination letter also spotlighted the relationship Skinner forged with fellow Cainhoy resident Fred Lincoln, a strong advocate for the historic African American community adjacent to Cainhoy.

“Over the years, I watched with great admiration as she and Mr. Lincoln marshalled their neighbors to action, showing up at zoning meetings and other review boards that were taking place miles away. MaeRe's organizing skills and her strong, knowledgeable voice urged developers to do the right things and urged county and city officials to do likewise.”

Skinner’s work to protect Old Ruins Cemetery, and an African American burial ground beside it, has also been noteworthy, wrote Butch Skinner.

“The Meeting House itself is very worthy of National Historic status as it was used as a field hospital in 1780 by our Continental and Patriot lines during the siege of Charleston,” he stated. “Being adjacent to each other, both cemeteries have been imperiled by a large residential development that has been completed. They received state and local permitting despite objections being raised by Mrs. Skinner, Mr. Lincoln, and many in the surrounding community.”

The committee selecting this year’s Bill Payer History Hero Award felt Skinner’s contributions were more than worthy of recognition.

"We are proud to honor MaeRe Skinner with the inaugural BPHHA award for her dedication to preserving local history,” said committee member Zach Payer, son of the award’s namesake. “She has devoted her time and expertise for decades and is very deserving. The goal is to raise awareness of meaningful causes that preserve local history and the individuals who create a positive impact. My father would be honored to have his name associated with individuals like MaeRe Skinner, and we are excited to continue recognizing future recipients and their efforts.”

For Skinner, the award was a “wonderful surprise.”

"I am so very humbled and honored to be rewarded by the Payer family and the Daniel Island Historical Society for the things I have worked on over the years to defend and preserve the amazing history of our Cainhoy, Huger, and Daniel Island area and their historic sites,” Skinner said. “I've never felt like it was work, but such a blessing to be born and raised in this area, aid in its preservation and the education of its future citizens.”

Skinner is also a 47-year member and past Regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Rebecca Motte Chapter, in Charleston.

Inspired by the late Bill Payer, a beloved DIHS Board Member, the award pays tribute to “History Heroes” in the community, or individuals who “go beyond the call of duty to ensure the success of local history and preservation.” The work can be a significant contribution to the preservation of a site or collection, and can include behind-the-scenes efforts to add to the local history story. Recipients receive both a certificate and a monetary gift.