Calling for COCO volunteers

Organizers of Daniel Island’s own Credit One Charleston Open, recently named the Hologic WTA 500 Tournament of the Year for the third year running, knows it wouldn’t have received that honor without the support of hundreds of volunteers.

The award is voted on by the players, who honor a tournament based on the excellence of its staff and organization, its passionate fans, and its broader commitment to the sport and its athletes.

The COCO requires 350 volunteers to assist with the yearly tournament and is currently seeking them for the 2025 event. Participating allows volunteers to be involved in North America’s largest women’s tennis tournament from behind the scenes.

Those interested can go online to learn more about the position openings and register to volunteer.

Another key essential for the tournament is the ball crew. You must be at least 11 years old, if you play tennis, or 12 years old if you do not have ample tennis experience. Practice begins in February and continues every Saturday until the tournament starts.

Currently Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, during the day, are the most needed time slots.

To join the ball crew, go online to register.

COCO, North America's largest women’s-only tennis tournament and the official clay season kickoff on the Hologic WTA Tour, returns for its 53rd year, March 29 to April 6, 2025, which also marks the 25th anniversary of the event in Charleston, having moved from Hilton Head Island in 2001.