Candy-stuffed boots and the magic of Saint Nick

The North Pole, eight flying reindeer, cookies and milk – you might know all about Santa Claus, but what do you know about Saint Nicholas?

Saint Nicholas, the 4th-century bishop of Myra (modern-day Turkey), is the man behind the myth of Santa Claus.

Known for his generosity and care for the poor, Saint Nicholas became famous for secretly helping those in need. One of the most famous stories tells of him tossing bags of gold into the home of a struggling family to save their daughters from a dire fate. The gold, legend has it, landed in stockings or shoes, sparking the tradition of leaving out footwear to be filled with treats.

Fast forward centuries, and Saint Nicholas Day, celebrated on Dec. 6, remains a tradition in many parts of Europe. In Germany, children polish their boots and leave them out the night before in hopes of finding them filled with chocolate, sweets, and small gifts by morning. Sometimes, there’s even a little bit of money.

But beware – if you were naughty, you might wake up to coal or twigs. Thankfully, our old Saint Nick seemed to have a short memory for our mischievous moments.

Growing up, Saint Nicholas Day was the real kickoff to the Christmas season in our house. Coming from a German family, my dad made Dec. 5 a night of magic, mystery, and a little competitive boot-polishing. My siblings and I would grab our winter boots (because they’re taller and can fit more candy, duh) and line them outside our front doorstep.

The tradition was like an early Christmas. Would Saint Nicholas himself deliver the goods? By morning, the boots would be overflowing with chocolate coins, tiny toys, and enough candy to fuel our sugar rush through New Year’s.

Saint Nicholas Day isn’t just about the treats, though. It’s about starting the holiday season with joy, generosity, and a touch of magic. While we’re all grown up now, our family still holds on to other German traditions, like treating Christmas Eve as if it’s Christmas Day (because obviously Santa visits Europe first – it’s closer to the North Pole!).

Maybe one day I’ll revive the tradition when I have kids of my own, but for now I think I’ll show up at my dad’s door with freshly polished boots and a mischievous grin. Surely Saint Nicholas wouldn’t mind.