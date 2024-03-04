Captains of the court

WTA Tour champion Alison Riske-Amritraj may not compete as a player in this year’s Credit One Charleston Open, but she’s found a new way to shine on the court – as an ambassador.

At the forefront of enhancing the tennis experience at the COCO are tournament ambassadors, who bridge the gap between players and fans by providing spectators with the chance to engage with world-class tennis stars.

These dynamic personalities are elevating the fan experience, offering personal insights, activities, and interactions both on and off the court.

Arielle Alpino, the director of event marketing for the Charleston Open, highlights how the 2024 ambassadors are amplifying the fan experience.

“The tournament has added more ambassadors to elevate our fan experience on site,” she said.

“Having former and current players on the ground to do meet-and-greets, host live chats, sign autographs, and participate in the Charleston community provides fans and locals with more opportunities to interact with the stars of tennis!”

Among this year’s ambassadors are five stars who have left their mark captivating audiences with their talent and passion for the sport.

The lineup includes:

Tracy Austin: Austin’s career includes victories in the U.S. Open and the Family Circle Cup (now the Credit One Charleston Open). Beyond her on-court achievements, Austin serves as a respected tennis commentator, offering insightful analysis to audiences worldwide.

Monica Puig: As Puerto Rico’s first-ever Olympic gold medal winner in tennis, Puig clinched her first WTA title in 2014 and won the inaugural WTA Rising Stars International in Singapore that same year.

Jennifer Brady: Since her collegiate tennis success, Brady secured victory at the 2020 Lexington Open and triumphed at the 2021 Stuttgart Open alongside partner Ashleigh Barty.

Vania King: King has claimed Grand Slam success, earning multiple major titles in women’s doubles. Off the court, she is a dedicated advocate for tennis accessibility and engages with fans promoting sportsmanship and inspiring the next generation of players.

Alison Riske-Amritraj: Since falling in love with tennis at age three, Riske resides in Charleston with three WTA singles titles. She has been a vital part of the Fed Cup team and achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 18.

Reflecting on her first year as an ambassador, Riske said the Charleston Open is a tournament that means a lot to her.

“I played Credit One for many years, so to be back and support it in a different capacity and get behind the scenes has been really exciting for me.”

Riske said the responsibilities of an ambassador extend beyond promotional activities to hands-on involvement behind the scenes. From assisting with player services to hosting onsite activations and interviews, she prioritizes the fan experience.

“It’s really just giving the fans a great experience and making sure that the tournament is as great as it can be,” she said.

As an ambassador, Riske said she believes in showcasing the personal side of players and making tennis more relatable to fans.

“When I conduct interviews, I think it’s important to get to know them not just as a tennis player, but as a person. I like giving the fan the idea that they’re like one of us, and they enjoy things outside of the tennis court like we do… making the players relatable to our fans is honestly really important.”

As the tournament rolls out, Riske said she is most excited for the array of activities and experiences awaiting fans, including the March 31 Doubles, Bubbles & Bites event and the Sunday gospel brunch on April 7.

With a star-studded lineup of players and ambassadors, Riske believes this year’s lineup will be one of the best-watched tournaments the COCO has seen in years.

“I think that it’s a great playing field this year,” she said. “I think it’s one of the strongest that Credit One’s ever had. It’s going to be an elevated fan experience for everyone that comes out to enjoy it.”