Car search yields 57 grams of cocaine

The following incidents were taken from the Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Patrol Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between June 16 and 30, 2025.

BURGLARY

On June 16, an officer responded to the Publix construction site on Seven Farms Drive regarding a report of breaking and entering. At the site, an office trailer had been broken into sometime between June 14 and 15.

The project superintendent stated that the suspect likely gained access by cutting through the chain-link fence that surrounds the building.

The following items were listed as stolen: a battery blower, a battery and charger valued at $300, an 18-volt charger valued at $170, two eight-amp-hour batteries valued at $320, several more batteries valued at $500, and equipment keys.

DRUG AND NARCOTICS VIOLATIONS

On June 19, an officer patrolling on Clements Ferry Road observed an SUV traveling with a defective taillight. A traffic stop was initiated. The officer detected the odor of marijuana.

When questioned, the driver handed over six grams of a substance from the center console. The suspect was charged with possession of marijuana and given a court date. The marijuana was seized and entered as Charleston Police Department evidence.

On June 21, Team 5 patrolled an apartment complex on Jack Primus Road and observed an SUV backed into a parking spot in a corner of the property, partially obscured by a large work truck.

As the area is prone to property crimes, an officer approached the vehicle, its driver, and two passengers. Police reported an open container of beer in the backseat cupholder, which led to a search.

The search revealed 57.28 grams of cocaine wrapped in a towel and 28 grams of marijuana packaged in labeled plastic bags. The report states all parties were detained and became uncooperative, accusing the officer of harassment.

The passenger, who police say attempted to hide the drugs, was charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

On June 26, an officer responded to Daniel Island Drive to assist with a DUI investigation. Upon arrival, the officer observed a full-size SUV that had flipped on its side with damage to the passenger-side front bumper.

Next to the full-size SUV was a smaller SUV that had significant damage to the rear driver’s side, with the rear wheel off its axle. As the officer inspected the damage to the vehicles, he observed a can of nitrous oxide on the dashboard near the driver’s seat of the full-size SUV.

The driver exited the vehicle by punching his way through the windshield, causing damage and significant bleeding to his right hand.

A statement was given to the responding sergeant who was first on the scene. The driver said, “I’m drunk and should not have driven.”

According to the police report, he told police that he didn’t remember much and had been at a friend’s house downtown. After being transported to MUSC, the driver refused a sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence. Upon release from the hospital, he was transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center.