Car trouble? Try these maintenance tips from a local mechanic

Your car is more than just a set of wheels: it’s your daily companion, your road trip partner, and sometimes, your second home.

But just like any good relationship, it requires a little TLC to keep things running smoothly.

John Jovaneli, managing partner at Wright Auto Works on Clements Ferry Road, shares the secrets to car care that will not only save you money but also keep your vehicle in top shape for the long haul.

One of the most basic yet essential tasks is an oil change.

“A good rule of thumb is an oil change every 5,000 miles,” Jovaneli said. “No matter what car you have, you need to change the oil every year even if you don’t drive that many miles.”

When it comes to routine maintenance, Jovaneli suggests regularly replacing engine and cabin air filters, changing transmission fluid every 50,000 to 80,000 miles, refreshing differential fluid, and performing brake flushes every two years or 20,000 miles. Don’t forget tire rotations, alignments, and clearing sunroof drains.

“Maintenance is preventative,” Jovaneli said. “It does not always provide immediate changes, but it prevents bad things from happening to your car or accessories on your car.”

Listening to your car can also help spot potential issues early.

“Anytime a new noise starts happening, anytime a new light comes on that was not on before, or if the car is noticeably jerking or shuttering… your car is like your body – listen to it!” Jovaneli said. “You are going to be the person who knows your car intimately compared to anyone else, so if you hear, feel, or see something different, call a professional or schedule a time to bring the car in.”

Considering January’s cold temperatures, Jovaneli said, “Most cars can handle a range of temperatures without needing to be ‘winterized’ like your boat or ATV, but if you’re going to an extremely cold place, you can adjust the glycol level in your coolant system which requires a coolant drain and refill.”

One overlooked maintenance item Jovaneli pointed out is sunroof drains.

“I have found lots of vehicles have major water issues all because the sunroof drains were clogged and caused water to seep into the vehicle. A simple cleaning can save thousands of dollars in repairs in the long run, especially in this high rain climate.”

Jovaneli encourages vehicle owners to develop a trusting relationship with their mechanic.

“If your mechanic recommends a lot of repairs on your car, don’t get mad at the mechanic! We are as honest as possible at Wright Auto Works, and sometimes cars need a lot of work. The thing to note is regular maintenance keeps a car running better for a longer period of time, and we’re here to fix those problems sooner rather than later.”