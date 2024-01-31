Car wash planned on Clements Ferry Road

UPCOMING: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Feb. 1: Scrubz Carwash – Site plan for proposed express car wash with self-server vacuums at 1991 Clements Ferry Road. Owner: Clements Ferry, LLC. Contact:

Feb. 1: Credit One pickleball additions – Site plan pickleball court additions with associated check-in and restroom buildings and maintenance building relocation at 155 Seven Farms Drive. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Paul Peeples, ppeeples@seamonwhiteside.com

RESULTS: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Jan. 25: Primus Park Concept Plan – Conceptual plan for roads and utilities to serve a future 102-unit, single-family residential development on 108 acres at 500 Verdant Way. TMS: B2680000181. Owner: McAlister Togant Clements LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton. Contact: David Williams, Williams.david@tandh.com . Results: Revise and return.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED CITY & COUNTY MEETINGS

Berkeley Co. Bd. of Education meets the first and third Monday of each month. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Berkeley Co. Council meets fourth Mon. of each month, 6 p.m., Berkeley County Admin. Blg., 1003 Hwy 52, Moncks Corner.

City of Charleston Council typically meets the second and fourth Tues. of each month, 5 p.m., City Hall, 80 Broad Street, Charleston, SC and/or virtually via Conference Call #1-929-205-6099; Access Code: 912 096 416. Exceptions: Summer Schedule - 3rd Tues. of June, July, and August; December meetings on the 1st and 3rd Tues. Dates and locations subject to change.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee meets every Thurs. at 9 a.m.via Zoom.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design meets the 1st Wed. of each month at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Zoning meets the 1st and 3rd Tues. of each month at 5:15 p.m., except for January and July when no meeting is held on the 1st Tues.

City of Charleston Design Review Board meets the 1st and 3rd Mon. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

City of Charleston Planning Commission meets the 3rd Wed. of every month at 5 p.m.

All meetings are open for public comment except the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee meetings.

For more information, contacts for specific projects and on location and time of the meetings or to learn more, visit charleston-sc.gov/AgendaCenter/.